The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has launched a new Level 5 CMI Management and Leadership programme designed specifically for the recruitment sector.



The programme has been developed to address the challenges recruitment leaders face at mid-to-senior level and equip them with the skills and confidence to take their management to the next level and effectively lead teams in a fast-paced environment. The new training is an extension of the popular Level 3 qualification the trade association has been running, though prior completion of Level 3 isn’t necessary for the new course.



All delegates who complete the course will be evaluated and CMI certified, providing recruitment leaders with an internationally recognised qualification.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo explained why this training and accreditation will be valuable in today’s economy:



“The staffing sector is itself facing a shortage of skills and businesses need to ensure they are retaining and developing talent, particularly at leadership and management levels. A large number professionals in the sector ‘fall into recruitment’, often without a clear picture of the progression opportunities available. As a result, many managers move into a leadership position without the training to enable them to lead to their best abilities.”



“We recognised that not all external leadership training courses give recruiters the tangible skills that are relevant to the sector. That’s why APSCo has worked closely with the CMI and recruitment experts to develop an internationally recognised leadership development course that is specifically designed with recruiters in mind. With an overwhelming demand for the Level 3 training, this Level 5 course was a natural evolution of the training. The course provides delegates with a unique blend of academic and practical skills, meaning they leave with tangible, real-life skills that are needed in the staffing sector.”



Jo Bradley, Global Talent Director at Phaidon shared her insight into people development and their experience working with APSCo to put managers through the CMI Accredited FastTrack Leadership programme:



“I think in staffing it is important not to undervalue leadership development. There’s a tendency in the sector to focus on sales, but the management team and senior level progression is crucial and that shouldn’t be forgotten. We’ve seen how beneficial the level 3 programme has been to our teams, so we’re now working with APSCo to take the elements of level 3 and elevate the level 5 qualification. We’ll be developing a segway programme to help individuals move up to the next level, so that any managers in the business go through a perfect combination of internal training and externally certified training through APSCo. We’ve invested in Level 5 with APSCo and we’re planning to build on the Women in Leadership programme too – for me APSCo is going to be one of our core partners as we continue to evolve our learning and development function.”



