Celebrity guests gathered at Kona Kai in London for a star-studded evening to celebrate the announcement of Autoimmune Support Awareness London’s (ASAL) five new Ambassadors. The Ambassadors include former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff, Marius Lepure, professional dancer and husband to Oti Mabuse, life coach Tracy Kiss, model Carla Howe, former Love Islander turned professional boxer Idris Virgo, and Melissa Alishahi, advanced aesthetic practitioner, who combined will support ASAL’s mission to raise awareness of autoimmune conditions.





ASAL founder Asal Shirazi said, “I can’t believe that it’s 18 years since I started campaigning for education and research into autoimmune conditions that combined, result in more loss of life each year than cancer. There is still so much to be done, so little is understood and so many people are affected. It’s a natural and important next step to formally launch ASAL with the announcement of Kristina, Marius, Tracy, Carla, Idris and Melissa as ambassadors, all with such generous spirits. This impressive cohort will be key in raising awareness of ASAL’s mission, raising awareness which means earlier diagnosis, research, clinical trials and ultimately a cure. The number of people impacted by these conditions continues to rise at an alarming rate. I couldn’t be more grateful than I am right now to feel this level of love and support.”





ASAL is a not-for-profit organisation and is being supported by Fulham Football Club Foundation, Oti Mabuse School of Dance, Soo Yoga and Laplandia Vodka.





Photo: Left to right, Carla Howe, Idris Virgo, Melissa Alishahi, Asal Shirazi, Kristina Rihanoff, Tracy Kiss, and Marius Lepure





About AutoImmune Conditions

There are over 100 diseases/condition associated with autoimmune disease including Long Covid, Fibromyalgia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Lupus, Scleroderma, Raynauds Syndrome, Eczema, Asthma, Psoriasis, Autism, Sjogrens, and Diabetes.



About ASAL’s founder – Asal Shirazi

Autoimmune Support Awareness London is non profit and was set up by Asal Shirazi. Asal realised that there was not enough information and help out there for people suffering from the disease. Asal was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition 18 years ago. She was originally given 6 months to live and suffers from the diffuse systemic Scieroderma with heart and lung involvement and other systemic implications, along with three further autoimmune conditions that compromise the quality of her life significantly. She spends a lot of time in hospital undergoing chemotherapy to help slow down the progression of the disease. While spending many hours in hospital she has met many people who suffer from the same skincare conditions as her. So she decided to develop a skincare range Jeunevie that helps people with skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.



Asal was awarded the Chevalier Medal at the Innova Exhibition for her outstanding charity work and help to others despite her own condition.



For more information please visit http://www.asalondon.com



