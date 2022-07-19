Mela, which first launched its award-winning weighted blanket in 2018, has announced its rebrand. Launching 1st August this year, newly named Aeyla is expanding its product offering to align with an updated mission - to help people break the sleep-stress cycle.



The sleep-stress cycle

When we're stressed or anxious, it can often lead to difficulties with sleep. If sleep quality is poor, days can feel more stressful. And so goes the sleep-stress cycle.



Right now, there’s a lot keeping people up at night. Only 20% of adults say the quality of their sleep is ‘very good’ or ‘excellent’ and, in the past month, nearly half of us will lie awake at night due to stress or worrying. If we don’t get the hours of sleep we need, our stress levels increase; 21% of adults reported feeling more stressed on less sleep.



There’s no quick fix to improving our sleep cycle. Instead, Aeyla approaches the problem holistically by curating a growing collection of sleep & stress solutions, designed to work together to naturally improve existing routines and help get customers back on track.



From Mela to Aeyla

Founded by entrepreneurs Samuel Hochland and Matthew King, Mela first launched with the award-winning weighted blanket in 2018, which has since helped over 50,000 people sleep more soundly.



“It’s been wonderful to see how many customers our weighted blanket has helped, but in the past 4 years we’ve realised that one product alone can’t solve everything,” says CEO and co-founder, Matthew King. “Sleep and stress are so closely linked, we need to address the challenge more holistically. Aeyla is our fresh start - an opportunity to build a home for multiple sleep and stress solutions, expert advice and community support, in turn helping people create better wellbeing routines.”



The meaning behind the name

The name ‘Aeyla’ is inspired by the Bulgarian word 'Ailyak', meaning "the art of doing everything slowly, while enjoying the process".



New product selection

On top of the existing best-selling product range, including a selection of weighted blankets, osteopath-approved pillows and innovative bedding fabrics, Aeyla is set to launch a wider variety of product solutions. This includes its first expansion into aromatherapy, as well as third-party brand products later this year.



The new aromatherapy collection consists of two expertly crafted blends - the Sleep Enhancers and the Stress Relievers, each available as a spray, portable roll-on and candle.



- The Sleep Enhancer range consists of soothing, night-time scents, created to help your mind settle before slumber, including lavender oil, aloe vera and wild chamomile.



- The Stress Reliever range is a blend of pick-me-up aromas, designed to calm and brighten when stressful moments arise, including patchouli, ylang ylang and citrus oils.





