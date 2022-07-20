Channel 4 show looking for furniture & prizes
Lifted Entertainment
The Big Breakfast is looking for furniture and items to dress our set with, as well as prizes to give away to members of the public (Cars, Holidays, Experiences etc).
please contact dan.rowland@liftedentertainment.com for more details
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of Lifted Entertainment in the following categories: Entertainment & Arts, Leisure & Hobbies, Home & Garden, Motoring, Food & Drink, Travel, Retail & Fashion, Transport & Logistics, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.