Wing Mirror Man, the UK's leading supplier of wing mirrors to the public and trade, has taken on three new staff to support a recent growth in sales.



David Murphy, 47, joins as trade sales manager. David, who has previously worked for American Golf, BT and NEC, is responsible for responding to quotations from trade customers such as car, van and truck leasing and hire companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, and MoT centres.



Kirsty Lewis, 45, has joined as customer support lead. Kirsty, who is also a self-employed personal trainer is responsible for responding to requests for quotations from the public on various sites such as Breakerlink, Parts Gateway, and First Choice. She is also responsible for after-sales care for public customers.



Megan Sheen, 23, joins as a sales assistant and deals with telephone and email enquiries from both the public and the trade. She was previously a care assistant in a nursing home.



All three live in Bury, Greater Manchester.



Megan said: “I am really enjoying my new job. I enjoy speaking to customers and I sometimes even get to know about their lives through the conversations we have on the telephone.”



David said: "Wing Mirror Man is very much a family-run business compared to the big corporate businesses I have worked in previously. I have known the owner, Ste, for many years and I enjoy the culture here.



“My focus is to promote the benefits of Wing Mirror Man to large public sector organisations such as the NHS, councils, ambulance services, police services, and housing associations, who have a fleet of cars and vans and may need a reliable and affordable supplier where they can order from just a single item upwards - rather than in bulk quantity - and even get the wing mirror covers painted in the same colour as the vehicle without the expense and inconvenience that that can entail from car body shops or dealers.”



Kirsty said: "I'm a people person. I love speaking to people and helping them. I love working here. It's fast-paced but it's really enjoyable.”



Mr Joshua Speed, Business Development Manager at Wing Mirror Man, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dave, Megan and Kirsty to the team. They all bring valuable experience and skills which will help us to provide an even better service to our customers.



Mr Speed added: “We are also pleased that we have been able to recruit three people from our local area, too, as we always try to employ from our local area wherever possible.”



Wing Mirror Man was started in 2006 and has grown to be the UK's leading supplier of wing mirrors to the car trade and the public.



It supplies virtually every make and model of wing mirrors for cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Ireland and Europe.



Its trade customers include ambulance services, police services, car, van and truck leasing companies, car body repair shops, car dealers, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers and motorhome hire companies, road hauliers, and taxis.



The company prides itself on being able to supply full wing mirror units, wing mirror glass, wing mirror covers, stick-on glass and glass cut to size - in single units rather than in bulk - and even provides a service to paint the covers to match the colour of vehicles.



The company employs nine staff and sells primarily via its website at https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk and over the telephone.





