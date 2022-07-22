LONDON (Thursday, 21 July 2022): National Geographic Traveller (UK) is toasting the success of its second Food Festival, following the first event in 2019.



Over the weekend of 16-17 July, 5,700 food lovers poured into the Business Design Centre in Islington, London, where they were treated to a spectacular celebration of the culinary world.



On the festival floor, visitors were able to truly taste the world, as 78 exhibitors offered food, drink and expertise, with major participants including the Greece National Tourism Organisation, Wales Food and Drink, the Italian National Tourist Board, Parmigiano Reggiano and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. In the two masterclass venues, some of the world’s top chefs recreated dishes from as far afield as Louisiana, Seychelles, Ecuador and Montenegro.



On the main stage, culinary icons — including Andi Oliver, Jay Rayner, Grace Dent, Richard Corrigan and Olia Hercules — performed to packed crowds. Speakers’ Corner, meanwhile, welcomed acclaimed authors such as Yasmin Khan, Felicity Cloake, Romy Gill and MiMi Aye.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “With our first Food Festival debuting in 2019, our second — delayed several times by various lockdowns — has felt quite a long time in coming. But an event like this, which brings together people and cultures from all over the world in a celebration of shared passions, feels like what the world currently needs. I’m delighted with how it played out and was received.



“Once again, I was struck by the attitude of our audience. Not only was the venue packed, but it was packed with people who refused to let the hot July weather diminish their enthusiasm — the type of visitors who are equally happy to catch Ixta Belfrage on her way up, watch Ching He Huang fry spicy tofu or learn how to flambé with ouzo. And next year, I’m sure we’ll have even more to offer them, as we bring the worlds of food and travel together once again.”



The feedback, both on the day and post-event, has been overwhelmingly positive. Next summer’s event — scheduled to be held, once again, at the Business Design Centre — promises to be even bigger and better.





Notes



About National Geographic Traveller Food Festival:

National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, 16-17 July 2022 at Business Design Centre, London. The inaugural event in 2019 attracted more than 5,700 attendees and involved 78 exhibitors and 82 talks, demonstrations and masterclasses. The festival adopted a zero food-waste policy.

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly special issue magazine of approximately 132 pages, and is published under licence by APL Media Limited, producer of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK). nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in more than 170 countries, with several print and digital products and more than half-a-billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



