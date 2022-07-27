With Professor Stieglitz at the helm, Frankfurt School has managed exceptionally well with the recent disruptions.

Frankfurt School’s Board of Trustees has reappointed Professor Nils Stieglitz as President for another five years. His second term will begin on 1st April 2023.



In recent years, Frankfurt School of Finance & Management has been able to improve its position in leading German and international rankings: from 36th (2018) to 24th place (2021) in the Financial Times European Business School Ranking, and from ninth (2018) to fourth place (2022) in the Wirtschaftswoche ranking of all German universities offering Business Administration programmes. From 2020 to 2022, Frankfurt School has come first in the Manager Magazin ranking of Germany’s best universities for accountants and auditors.



Since 2018, Frankfurt School has also launched several new degree programmes and elective modules, including the Bachelor in Computational Business Analytics, Master in Applied Data Science, Master in Data Analytics & Management, and more.



Frankfurt School has also set up three new research centres: the Corporate Governance Institute, the Centre for Performance Management & Controlling, and the Frankfurt Competence Centre for German and Global Regulation. Faculty members and corporate partners drive the centres’ teaching, research, and various projects, addressing subject areas ranging from IT and data science to strategy and organisational behaviour.



International Advisory Services (IAS) added new ESG-related offerings to its portfolio to focus on strengthening women entrepreneurs and the integration of sustainability themes into corporate strategies. IAS’ Sustainable World Academy now runs 31 online programmes disseminating the necessary skills and know-how required to develop sustainable business practices.



Rainer Neske states: “Professor Nils Stieglitz and his team have strengthened Frankfurt School’s profile as a trustworthy partner to companies. As climate change, digitalisation and AI, continue to cause major upheaval for the economy and our society, we need wise, hardworking, dynamic personalities capable of developing and implementing effective solutions. You’ll find them at Frankfurt School. With Professor Stieglitz at the helm, Frankfurt School has managed exceptionally well with the recent disruptions. As such, our business school is firmly positioned for the future and the Board of Trustees is grateful to him.”



Professor Nils Stieglitz reflects: “The past five years have been extremely successful. Our business model has proven itself time and time again. We are combining research excellence with impactful finance and management education to become Europe’s leading business school. We are in a unique position to do so thanks to our strong faculty with close links to the corporate world, our innovative Degree and Executive Education programmes, the many advisory projects contributing to stable economic development, and a talented and dedicated staff.”



