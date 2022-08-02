The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has welcomed JobsAware’s new umbrella sector pilot scheme which is designed to raise standards in the labour market, tackle non-compliant practices and protect workers’ rights.



The pilot, which will promote JobsAware’s free help and advice service to workers, is part of a wider set of co-regulation schemes developed by JobsAware and the UK government to raise standards within the umbrella sector. Workwell™ and Pendragon Umbrella are the scheme’s launch partners and will be the first umbrella organisations to promote the free JobsAware service to workers.



Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo, commented:



“As a trade body that lobbies to raise standards within the professional labour market, JobsAware’s new scheme has our full support. The umbrella sector, which accounts for more than 400,000 contractors and freelancers, is unfortunately susceptible to non-compliant practices from unscrupulous players. Initiatives that are designed to protect workers’ rights, offer contractors a means to report abuses within the sector, educate professionals on their rights and offer advice, are a positive step in the right direction and ones which we will be sharing with our umbrella members."



