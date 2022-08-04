THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO DIGESTIVE HEALTH

FIRST EDITION-2022

Pub Date: 25 JULY 2022 ISBN: 978-180236-060-8 Price: £9.99

A COMPREHENSIVE GUIDE TO DIGESTIVE HEALTH AND THE MAINTENANCE OF A HEALTHY DIGESTION SYSTEM

KEY SELLING POINTS:

- A clear introduction to the digestive system

- Overview of the main elements of the digestive system

- An explanation of how digestion works

- Importance of good nutrition in digestion

- Diseases and conditions of the digestive system

- Enemies of the digestive system

- Keeping your digestive system healthy



The Digestive system plays a major role in our overall health, as it is the channel for nutrients our bodies require for survival. Without good digestive health, you will experience a host of uncomfortable conditions and life-threatening illnesses. This is why digestive health is so important.



This book is a perfect balance of science and practical advice. It explains how your digestive system works and what happens when it doesn’t function properly. It also provides everything you need to take control of your general health, through close and careful attention to your digestive system.



About the author: Josephine Spire is qualified in Health Sciences, Nursing, Counselling, Diet and Nutrition and hypnotherapy. This book is based on her considerable experience with clients that she has treated over the years, combined with knowledge in the health field as well as extensive research experience.



