LONDON (4 August 2022) — The September issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on the Italian coast, which encapsulates the very best of the country: rich culinary traditions, dramatic landscapes fragrant with lemons and ancient sites that bear witness to millennia of history. Whether you embark on a beachside getaway or head out on a thrilling road trip, there’s a lifetime of experiences to be had on Italy’s glittering shores.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Botswana: A hands-on voluntourism experience charting wildlife in the Okavango Delta.

Brazil: Elusive jaguars are the stars of the show on a conservation trip through the wetlands of the Pantanal.

Wales: Meet the enterprising locals inspired by the lush, green landscapes of the Black Mountains.

Singapore: Raise a glass to the Garden City’s cocktail scene, putting local flavours front and centre.

Antwerp: Historical, industrial and futuristic landmarks collide with grand effect in Belgium’s second city.

Sylt: Coastal walks and fine dining on the largest of Germany’s North Frisian Islands.

Memphis: The plant-based restaurants reimagining Tennessee’s Southern flavours.

Marrakech: From renovated houses to Moorish-style palaces, the city’s hotels reflect its grit and grandeur.



Smart Traveller: London’s Battersea Power Station transformation; new hotel openings in New York’s NoMad neighbourhood; where to stay in Manchester; on the design trail in Valencia; what not to miss in St Albans; a guide to Bodø; and the best ocean-friendly kit for diving.



Notes from an author: Sylvie Bigar on southwest France.

Meet the adventurer: Conservationist Sacha Dench on migratory bird species.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has itinerary ideas for a two-week Silk Road trip; suggestions for a luxury treehouse break; courses to help a fear of flying; and what happens if you urgently need to renew your passport. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at some of the UK’s cities and the stories behind them, and Hot Topic assesses why hiring a car has become so complicated. And finally, there’s a focus on the Galápagos Islands’ latest marine conservation initiative.



