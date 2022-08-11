a new range of discreet in-the-ear hearing aids designed to overcome the challenges that many hearing aids pose for the modern, active user

Oticon introduces the world’s first on-board Deep Neural Network in an in-the-ear hearing aid. The new Oticon Own™ is a tiny hearing aid designed to support modern, active lifestyles. It features a truly invisible style*, convenient wearability, seamless connectivity options and groundbreaking technology to give all users access to more sound and support to tackle noisy environments.



Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 August, 2022 – Leading hearing aid manufacturer, Oticon, is pleased to announce a new range of discreet in-the-ear hearing aids designed to overcome the challenges that many hearing aids pose for the modern, active user. Lifestyle factors, such as wearing glasses and facemasks, make in-the-ear hearing aids much more suitable for many. They are also much less affected by wind noise which can be a nuisance for active users. The new Oticon Own in-the-ear hearing aids are crafted to each individual to ensure a great fit so that users can keep doing the things they love. Oticon Own are also the world’s first in-the-ear hearing aids to include an on-board Deep Neural Network which has learned to recognise virtually all types of sounds, their details, and how they should ideally sound - all in order to optimally support the brain.



Oticon Own: Made for you

Everyone is different. Different shapes, different interests, and different lifestyles. Oticon Own hearing aids are tailor-made for each individual user, and because they are super small, thanks to advanced miniaturisation techniques, more users are now able to actually get an in-the-ear hearing aid. Often, users prefer their hearing aid to be as discreet as possible. Oticon Own boasts Oticon’s smallest in-the-ear design to date, so they can not only fit more ears but are also invisible for 9 out of 10 users.



Oticon Own: Big technology made small

Oticon Own is packed with Oticon’s BrainHearing™ technologies, which deliver high audiological performance and support the brain’s natural way of working, so that users can enjoy a richer sound experience. Oticon Own includes the world’s first on-board Deep Neural Network (DNN), trained with 12 million real-life sound scenes. It means that Oticon Own recognises a wealth of sounds, their details and how they should be heard in a natural way. And on top of that, it even includes Oticon’s Tinnitus SoundSupport™ which provides relief for tinnitus sufferers. Also, many Oticon Own styles** are Made for iPhone® and compatible Android™ devices***, offering direct, high-quality streaming so users can enjoy their favourite music as well as take calls through their hearing aids. iPhone and iPad users can even enjoy hands-free communication thanks to Apple’s support for bi-directional hearing aids****.



Thomas Behrens, Vice President of Audiology at leading hearing aid provider, Oticon, comments:

“Helping our users to live their life to the full is our number one goal, and we dedicate considerable resources into developing technology that can do just that. We are proud to be taking a giant leap in the technology of in-the-ear hearing aids with Oticon Own, offering hearing aid users the most advanced Oticon sound and connectivity technology. At Oticon we also understand that there’s no one-size-fits-all hearing solution. Oticon Own is fully customised to each user, delivering a truly comfortable solution that is perfect for a modern lifestyle. With our greatest invisibility, Oticon Own is the best choice for users that feel more confident when their hearing aids are 100% hidden and still want superior sound.”



Oticon Own is available in five price points and a variety of colours to match skin tone. To explore Oticon’s new range of custom in-the-ear hearing aids, visit: https://www.oticon.global/hearing-aid-users/hearing-aids/pro...





* IIC style invisible for 9 out of 10 users

** Oticon Own ITC, ITC HS, ITC FS

*** compatible with modern Android devices which support audio streaming for hearing aids

**** Bi-directional streaming is available with iPhone 11 or later running iOS 15.2 or later, and iPad running iPadOS 15.2 or later.



About Oticon

500 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 18,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 18 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.global



