● Plant-based meat mavericks, THIS™, have erected a giant ice sculpture of Piers Morgan in Trafalgar Square

● The sculpture was created to include ‘this special man’ in the brand’s frozen range launch celebrations

● Piers is the man who thinks and talks about vegan food more than anyone – he has continuously mocked plant-based food, famously spitting his vegan sausage roll into a bin on live TV



Plant-based meat mavericks THIS™ have, with a heavy dose of satire, erected a giant ice sculpture of Piers Morgan in Trafalgar Square. He’s the man who thinks and talks about vegan food more than anyone else.



Piers has become well known for his anti-veganism, continuously mocking plant-based food on his TV slots and Twitter. He famously spat his Greggs vegan sausage roll into a bin on live TV.



The 7 ft tall sculpture attracted large crowds in one of the highest footfall areas in London.



Andy Shovel, Co-Founder of THIS™ says; ‘We wanted to include this special man in the launch celebrations of our frozen food range. He is the man who thinks and talks about vegan food even more than we do. We know how excited he’ll be to try these.’



The demand for plant-based food continues to sky-rocket. Research from the brand shows that 46% of Brits are wanting to eat more plant-based food.



THIS™ was founded in June 2019 by ex-meat fanatics Andy Shovel and Pete Sharman as a plant-based food brand for meat-lovers. It has just launched a range of hyper-realistic frozen products including Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, Chicken Nuggets and Sausages. The brand has become known for its humour and satire. It has previously announced its sponsorship of the Leicestershire village, Quorn, and tricked an entire Italian food show that it’s an artisan Italian meat business.



More info and imagery contact: press@this.co, 07983684621