DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it has secured global rights to broadcast HEXAGONE MMA in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Poland, Australia, New Zealand and many other countries globally.



As part of its strategy to diversify its global platform, this is yet another deal that furthers DAZN as the leading broadcaster of the widest range of engaging sports with passionate international fanbases, delivering consistency of quality to rights holders seeking access to a global market.



The agreement will see DAZN subscribers in these territories have access to watch all HEXAGONE MMA’s fights live and on demand on the platform until March 2023. The first event takes place on August 28 in Dubai, featuring fights including Loiseau vs Mytilinaki for the Bantamweight title and Ftouhi vs Sousa for the Strawweight title.



Following today’s announcement, and its deals with Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy Promotions, GGG Promotions and Naciones MMA, DAZN has become the undisputed home of boxing and combat sports. DAZN also offers a premium portfolio of live sports and original programming, including the world’s biggest leagues and competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A.



As the global leader in digital sports entertainment, DAZN is fast becoming a daily destination for sports fans - a ‘one-stop shop’ for watching and engaging with sport and related products and services, including recreational betting, news, e-commerce, and gaming alongside its live sports offering. DAZN is creating a single, frictionless, immersive, and interactive platform to provide a sports fan with everything they need.