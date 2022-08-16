Let Christmas Commence with the 12 Days of Christmas Decorations...



Family-owned, British design business, Robert Welch is counting down to Christmas with the third series of 12 Days of Christmas Decorations, £18 for a set of three.



Made from stainless steel, each circular decoration gives a Christmas nod to the world-renowned melody; 12 Days of Christmas. Tied with a red ribbon, each piece has an intricate cut-out design of days seven, eight and nine.



The set of three decorations includes:



Day 7: - Seven swans a-swimming

Day 8: - Eight maids a-milking

Day 9: - Nine ladies dancing



The trio of decorations are a perfect addition to the Christmas tree, or a show-stopper detail on a beautifully wrapped gift, a hanging decoration in the window or part of the Christmas table setting.



Series One (days 1-3) and Series Two (days 4-6) will also be available.



12 Days of Christmas is available from robertwelch.com from 30th September 2022.



1. The Robert Welch team creates products that are designed to last a lifetime, from the award-winning Signature knives to the hand-blown glasses to the largest collection of cutlery in the world – the Radford collection.

2. Robert Welch Designs is still based in the 18th Century Silk Mill in Chipping Campden where Robert sketched his first product design in 1955. The brand is managed by Robert’s children, Alice and Rupert Welch and the award-winning products are sold worldwide.





