Big Lights Will Inspire You



Ever wondered where top interior designers get their products from? If you’ve recently watched the hugely popular Dream Home Makeover Show on Netflix, you may have seen some of the stunning Visual Comfort light fittings.



Two Visual Comfort pendants were chosen in the Netflix interior design programme, presented by interior designer Shea McGee, and both lights are available to buy now from Lightsource, an online luxury lighting company.



If you watched the first episode, Season 3, of Dream Home Makeover, you may have fallen a little in love with the industrial style pendants selected by Shea. These Visual Comfort Limoges Pendants and the stylish Launceston Square Lantern, which was also featured in the same episode, is also available to order from Lightsource.



Visual Comfort’s Limoges Pendants are available in three different finishes; natural rust, aged iron, or plaster white as seen in the programme. For prices and specifications;



https://www.thelightsource.co.uk/ceiling-lights-c211/pendant...



https://www.thelightsource.co.uk/ceiling-lights-c211/pendant...



A spokesperson for Lightsource lighting company, which has been established since 2012 and retails a stunning range of indoor and outdoor designer lighting, said: “We love interiors and are obviously passionate about lighting, so to see our products picked by such a popular interior designer on Dream Home Makeover, was really exciting because it’s great to see how our lights looks once in situ.



“Many people overlook lighting in their home and often opt for cheap light fittings, but selecting the right lighting is crucial. Not only does it create the perfect ambience, but the right light can create a visual statement in any room and give it that wow factor.



“We stock every conceivable light and if we don’t have what someone is looking for we provide a bespoke lighting service. So whether it’s a stunning chandelier, contemporary outdoor lighting or a beautiful pendant light for your kitchen, we have an amazing choice.”



Visual Comfort has become one of the most prominent leaders in designer lighting since 1987. Visual Comfort designs a wide range of lighting using only the finest quality materials which are then hand finished to give each light its distinctive finish. Over the past 30 years, Visual Comfort has gained a popular following having created lighting with some of the most influential names in design.

Designer Shea McGee rose from obscurity after she remodelled her first home in 2013 and has since built up a massive 3.4 million Instagram following @studiomcgee. As well as fronting Netflix’s Dream Home Makeover, Shea is creative director for all visuals, marketing, and products within the Studio McGee portfolio of brands and leads a team of designers creating dream homes.



Lightsource offers a huge online choice in lighting products for interiors and exteriors and a state-of-the art lighting showroom in Belfast which displays all the latest lighting technology on the market.



Lightsource also provides a free, fast online lighting consultation service and free delivery to the UK and Ireland (Ts &Cs apply). A 100% price match guarantee and hassle free returns. Trade discount is available for professionals and commercial projects, and a bespoke lighting service is also available for any lighting project. See www.thelightsource.co.uk for more information on all lighting and services.





