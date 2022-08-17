Hard water affects 17m UK households and could be adding £500 or more to their annual energy bills, with an additional £500 per year being spent on unnecessary detergents and cleaning products.



Fitting a sustainable water conditioner to your home’s water supply could save you up to 25% on your energy bills at today’s prices, and when prices rise again October you could save even more.



How does hard water affect my energy bills?



Households supplied with hard water suffer from limescale build-up on appliances, fixtures and fittings. While those living in a hard water area are likely to notice limescale build-up in the kettle and on taps, it’s harder to detect harmful limescale deposits in the washing machine, dishwasher and boiler. It’s the limescale in these appliances, especially the boiler, that has the biggest impact on energy bills, causing them to be at least 25% higher than necessary.



Limescale build-up reduces the efficiency of heating elements meaning they have to work harder and use more energy to be effective. This not only increases energy bills but damages appliances, leading them to break down more frequently. If you live in a hard water area you can expect to replace your boiler, dishwasher and washing machine up to twice as often as a result of limescale damage.



Hard water can also make detergents and cleaning products less effective so you have to use more to achieve the same result, adding up to £500 more to your annual shopping bills.



How do I treat hard water in my home?



While there are many limescale treatments available, they typically use harsh chemicals which are then washed down the drain and into the watercourse, and that’s bad news for the environment. However, by treating hard water as it enters the home with a sustainable water conditioner which does not use any salts or chemicals, research suggests that households can expect to see a significant reduction in their energy bills and their detergent usage, saving up to £1,000 a year in total.



Samantha Mant, CEO of Halcyan Water Conditioners, said: “As energy prices continue to soar, households are running out of ways to save money on their bills. However one way to achieve a more energy-efficient home is to install a sustainable water conditioner which can save households hundreds of pounds per year. This small device takes under an hour to install and requires no additional cupboard space. It not only prevents future limescale but also treats existing limescale in your system. With a 30 year warranty, users can expect to achieve a potential saving of over £20,000 on energy bills at today’s prices over the lifetime of the device.”



***Please note*** that the stats I have provided are backed up by research commissioned by Halcyan and do not apply to any other type of water conditioner.



