Following the announcement that over 90% of the first-ever students to complete T-levels passed, Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has called on employers to consider how they can benefit from investing in this skills development route:



“The UK’s skills crisis is of critical concern for all sectors at the moment and while more immediate solutions are needed to help alleviate the resourcing challenges facing employers, on a longer-term basis the likes of T-Levels will play a critical role. Businesses have a level of responsibility in developing the country’s skills, and investing in on-the-job training through T-levels and apprenticeships will pay dividends both now and in the future. With resources in such short supply, the ability to have someone working while learning alleviates some of the skills challenges for businesses and provides a more sustainable talent pipeline. With such a high success rate for the first ever T-Level results, there’s a clear benefit in investing in this route to skills and I’d urge businesses to consider how they can benefit from the next tranche of T-Level students.”



“These results should also demonstrate to the Government that more flexible forms of skills development can bolster the country’s economy. APSCo has called for reviews on how training such as apprenticeships are delivered to enable more individuals – including the self-employed – to access development opportunities. This latest news further supports this argument and we will continue to work closely with the relevant bodies and MPs to drive the skills agenda down a more viable route.”



