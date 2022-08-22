Joseph O’Sullivan has joined Montcalm East as the next photographer in their Photographer in Residence programme in collaboration with Ravensbourne University.



The programme was announced in November 2021 as part of the hotel’s ongoing commitment to champion the creativity of its neighbourhood.

The on-site studio space offers photographers the chance to work on their portfolio and showcase their work, while hotel guests are encouraged to interact and learn from the artist during their stay.



Joe will be in residence over the summer, available to lend his expertise to any photography enthusiasts, and will be hosting a workshop around street photography on 3rd September (details below).



This intimate and in-depth class will start at the photography studio at Montcalm East before heading out to explore the creative surroundings of East London. Participants of any skill level will learn and practise different techniques as well as learn some of the approaches that photographers use to make their work stand out. No prior experience is needed and participants can bring their own cameras. Alternatively smartphones work just as well!



Date: Saturday 3rd September

Time: 10am-1pm

Price: £15



Joe graduated from Ravensbourne University where he gained a 1st Class Honours Degree in Digital Photography. Born and raised in London but surrounded by his Irish heritage, his work is inspired by his cultural background, from family stories and music to religion and politics. His work has been showcased at several exhibitions over the years and has been sold to galleries as well as private collections. Alongside his artistry, he teaches art and photography to students from ages 12 to 18 in a South East London secondary school. Established in 1962, Ravensbourne University is located at the centre of Greenwich Peninsula’s new and growing creative community in London. A hub of creativity and collaboration, Ravensbourne University has one of the best reputations for photography with a raft of well-known alumni.



Room rates at Montcalm East, Autograph Collection, start at £199 on a B&B basis, including VAT and can be booked via the website www.montcalmeast.com.

Montcalm East

151-157 City Road, London EC1V 1JH

Tel: 02038373000

Stay up to date with Montcalm East on Instagram here. More information about Joe’s work can be found at www.josephosullivan.uk or @joe.osullivan.photo.



