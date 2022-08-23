This carefully considered range makes self-massage easy for everyone

Relieve tense muscles with precision with Beurer’s new family of massage guns. The compact and lightweight MG 99 gives you a massage gun you can take with you anywhere. The original MG 180 leaves no muscle group untouched with its wide range of attachments, while the high-power MG 185 offers ultimate performance for effective muscle activation and maximum recovery.



Health and well-being experts, Beurer, have grown their physio massage tech portfolio with a range of massage guns to suit everyone. The newest compact MG 99 Mini Massage Gun easily fits into a backpack or gym bag ready to take anywhere, while the MG 185 Performance Massage Gun delivers high-power massage and features an LED touch display for seamless control. The range is complete with the MG 180 Multitasker Massage Gun; with its range of interchangeable massage heads, there isn’t a niggle it can’t reach. This carefully considered range makes self-massage easy for everyone, delivering soothing trigger point massage to help support relaxation and recovery, and relieve back, neck and shoulder pain through powerful vibration.



Designed to strengthen and regenerate muscles as well as to relieve tension, the German engineered massagers from Beurer are perfect if you suffer with muscle ache after going hard at the gym, in training or playing sport. Using a muscle gun during a warm-up helps activate muscles, try it between sets to help muscles to regenerate, and then post-workout, a massage gun can help muscles to relax. All applications help to reduce delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) and stiffness to promote speedier muscle recovery. Reaching deeper layers of muscle tissue than a foam roller or human hands, muscle guns are impressively effective at helping the body to bounce back, especially after sustained performance and rigorous workouts when body limits are pushed to achieve goals.



Beurer’s muscle guns can be used to target specific areas of the body, especially those that are hard to reach. They include various massage heads, each purposefully designed for the various muscle groups and to ensure the whole body can benefit. They also offer a variety of intensity levels letting users select between a more gentle or more intense massage to suit individual needs and ensuring a comfortable massage even in sensitive areas.



The Beurer MG 99 mini massage gun:



• Compact, lightweight design that can travel easily.

• 4 interchangeable massage attachments.

• 5 intensity levels.

• Li-Ion battery for up to 5 hours of use.



The Beurer MG 99 is available from Amazon, SRP £109.99.



The Beurer MG 185 performance massage gun:



• Ergonomic design with non-slip handle.

• 5 interchangeable massage attachments.

• 9 intensity levels and 3 massage programmes.

• Li-Ion battery for up to 5 hours of use.

• LED touch display.



The Beurer MG 185 is available from Amazon, SRP £159.99



The Beurer MG 180 multitasker massage gun:



• Extended accessory pack with 6 interchangeable massage heads.

• Ergonomic design with non-slip handle.

• 4 intensity levels.

• Li-Ion battery for up to 3 hours of use.

• LED touch display.



The Beurer MG 180 is available from Amazon, SRP £179.99



Muscle Gun benefits:



• Helps to release muscle knots, which are the primary suspects for back and shoulder pain.

• Releases tension and fluid deep in the muscles to increase tissue metabolism.

• Increases blood circulation to allow more oxygen and nutrients to reach muscles.

• Encourages faster healing of atrophied muscles.



For more information or to explore other products in the Beurer health, beauty and well-being portfolio, visit the Beurer website.



