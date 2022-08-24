One of the most popular releases for Igloo Books will be coming to major retailers and online outlets in time for the 2022 holiday season.



The Disney Storybook Advent Calendar, Princess Storybook Advent Calendar, and Marvel Storybook Advent Calendar each include 24 brand-new story books to unwrap every day in the run-up to Christmas, featuring popular characters from the franchises.



Stockists are recommended to put their orders in now, as these are hotly anticipated.



The storybook advent calendars are best-sellers for the global leader of the mass market and value publishing. Igloo Books have held the exclusive Disney publishing license in the UK since 2018, having expanded the contract into North America, SEA, and MENA.



They have a large range of Disney-licensed books and gifts suitable for all ages. In 2021, over 300,000 copies were sold in (UK) across the series, and they continue to drive sales for all partaking major retailers and online outlets.



Paul Gregory, Igloo Books CEO said:

“Product ‘game-changers’ in Publishing are rare, but our Disney Advent Calendars are just that, having seen double-digit growth year-on-year since their initial release in 2018. The recipe of Disney’s wonderful characters, packaged within such a bold and exciting format, will ensure every child’s countdown to Christmas is full of anticipation and fun!”



The Disney Storybook Advent Calendars are available now for major stockists to order by contacting the Igloo Publishing sales team at

customerservice@igloobooks.com or available for general release to consumers on 4th October 2022.



