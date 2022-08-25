Apple CEO Tim Cook is right to call staff back to the office – and future generations will benefit from it. That’s according to global leader in creating bespoke workplaces, Unispace.







Following reports that a group of workers – known as Apple Together – are protesting the business leader’s calls for a return to the office three days a week, Unispace has highlighted that this flexible approach will benefit both the business, its staff and its ability to recruit new talent in the longer term.







According to the report – the Reluctant Returner - 78% of office workers across Europe felt disconnected from colleagues while working mostly from home, with this number increasing to 81% for those aged 18-34. Furthermore, 77% of office workers indicated that they find is easier to bond with and get to know colleagues in the office.







The Reluctant Returner study also revealed that those in the emerging generation of the workforce (under the age of 34) would be more interested in making a return to the office to access training and development programmes, suggesting that a lack of in-person training could hinder future hiring strategies.







Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO EMEA at Unispace, commented:







“It’s unreasonable to think an organisation can create a working set up that will keep absolutely everyone happy, but a balance between the office and remote working is arguably the best approach. While the Apple Together group are against mandated returns of any degree, I think it’s important to consider what the pandemic taught us about the world of work, namely that change can be challenging, but beneficial. Prior to the Covid outbreak, hybrid or remote working was not prevalent in many industries. During the early stages of lockdown, adjusting to working from home set ups was challenging for some. Now, finding the balance between the office and home is the greatest barrier.







“It's all a matter of breaking habits. For employees across the globe, working remotely has become a habit that is hard to move on from, but there are benefits to in-person collaboration that make Tim Cook’s calls to return to the office understandable and valuable. These benefits go beyond the perceived ‘profitability’ of a business. For organisations that are struggling to recruit as skills shortages remain a significant issue globally, offering people the chance to learn from and collaborate with peers in person will be hugely valuable. While younger generations may face the stereotype of being a digitally enabled group of workers, they also value the ability to learn from others. And despite technological advancements, nothing can replace the sense of belonging that in-person socialisation can bring.







“There’s no doubt that the way people work has evolved drastically, but the office is not dead. As more people return and begin to reap the benefits of human interactions, the valuable role the workplace plays in our daily lives will really shine once again.”







