LONDON (25 August 2022) — National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Photography Competition 2023 is open for entries.



Seeking to highlight the best in travel photography, this prestigious annual competition, celebrating its 11th year, is open to entrants from across the UK and Ireland. Photographers of all levels are invited to submit travel images taken during the past year in any of six categories.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Now into its 11th year, our annual photography competition attracts thousands of entries with the best images being highlighted in print and digital form across the globe.



“From wildlife and landscapes, to portraits and cityscapes, photography is at the heart of the National Geographic brand — and this competition offers our readers the chance to impress our judges with their perspective of the world around us, whether it’s from distant travels or somewhere closer to home.”



One grand prize winner will receive a week-long adventure for two on one of Exodus Travels’ small-group trips to Jordan. All six category winners will receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2023. Selected entrants will also be included as part of a national press and media campaign and featured on nationalgeographic.co.uk



Entrants can submit travel imagery in any of six categories: Food & travel, Urban environments, People, Landscape, Wildlife and Portfolio. Full descriptions of the categories and detailed entry criteria is available online, along with a digital platform through which entries can be submitted.



Entries should be submitted before midnight on 27 November 2022. The winners will be announced in late February 2023 and will be published in the April 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The judging panel, featuring high-profile photographers, brand ambassadors and photography editors, will be announced in September.



The prizes



The Grand Prize

One Grand Prize winner will receive a week-long adventure for two on one of Exodus Travels’ small-group trips to Jordan. Packed full of unforgettable highlights, the itinerary offers travellers unique experiences in the vast desert at Wadi Rum, camping like the Bedouin at an exclusive Exodus Travels camp; the opportunity to snorkel in the Red Sea; and guided tours of the ancient cities of Petra and Jerash. With 45 years’ experience, Exodus Travels excels in curating extraordinary group trips and was voted winner of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Reader Awards 2021 prize for Best Operator. exodus.co.uk



Runners-Up

All category winners will receive a year-long subscription to National Geographic Traveller (UK) and tickets to a full suite of Masterclasses travel photography panel discussions in 2023.



The closing date is 27 November 2022 at 23.59 GMT.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



