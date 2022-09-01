Steelite International, a leading supplier of award-winning tabletop and buffet products to the hospitality industry, is excited to host a book signing with renowned restaurateur and Netflix’s Chefs Table star Asma Khan. Taking place on the Steelite International stand, UK41, at the Big Hospitality Expo, Olympia London, from 1pm – 3pm on Tuesday 27th September.



Asma Khan, the founder of Darjeeling Express, will be present for the book signing on release of her new cookbook, Ammu.



Steelite are proud to showcase their partnership with the first British chef to be featured on Netflix’s Chefs Table and author of “Asma’s Indian Kitchen: Home-cooked food brought to you by Darjeeling Express”. Kim Matienzo, Vice President of Global Marketing says, “Our partnership with Asma Khan continues to grow and we are privileged to support her vision for the Darjeeling Express, such an incredible culinary journey”.



Darjeeling Express started as a dinner for 12 guests at home, serving Indian food lovingly cooked from family recipes that go back generations. Khan commented, “I wanted the plates to be a frame for my food - the brown dappled edge was exactly what I wanted and Steelite kindly made a range bespoke for me. I’m so happy I spent time and resources on my tableware - every time I walk into my restaurant and see the tables setup for service my heart smiles - I am still so in love with the plates one year since we opened.”



Amongst the hustle and bustle, you’ll also find a range of Steelite International’s key products from the new Forager collection by Robert Gordon, Maham Studio, Mogogo, Strahl and Asteria and NYX.







Ends –