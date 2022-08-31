LONDON (31 August 2022) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Hotel Awards, celebrating the best new hotels across the world.



From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Hotel Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business.



Each of the 14 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 42 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 1 September.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “After a challenging few years, travel is finally finding its feet again — and the world’s hotel scene has never looked better. We’ve searched the globe for the very best new hotel openings, from an ancient fort restored to its former glory to an inner-city retreat glistening with glamour.”



The winners are:



Grand Redesigns (best major refurbishment)

The Langham, Boston



City Slicker (best urban hotel)

Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh



Good Egg (most sustainable hotel)

Wilderness Safaris Dumatau, Botswana



Love Shack (most romantic hotel)

The Rooster, Antiparos, Greece



Boutique Break (best boutique hotel)

Aristide Hotel, Syros, Greece



Leave the World Behind (best outdoor escape)

Explora El Chaltén, Argentina



Comeback Kid (best restoration)

Six Senses Fort Barwara, India



On the Money (best-value hotel)

The Goodtime Hotel, Miami



Design Den (best design hotel)

Hoshino Resorts Kai Poroto, Japan



Gourmet Getaway (best gourmet hotel)

Casa Di Langa, Italy



Wellness Wonder (best spa retreat)

Joali Being, Maldives



Lord of the Manor (best country house hotel)

Cashel Palace Hotel, Ireland



Snow Queen (best ski hotel)

Hotel De Len, Italy



Castaway (best desert-island escape)

Sussurro, Mozambique



National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Hotel Awards, formerly known as the Big Sleep Awards, in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 1 September 2022, priced £5.10.



To view the winners and runners-up, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/the-worlds-best-hotels-2022



The judging panel consisted of Julia Buckley, Lee Cobaj, Emma Gregg, Lauren Jade Hill, Francisca Kellett, James Litston, John O’Ceallaigh, Pól Ó Conghaile, Nicole Trilivas and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.



