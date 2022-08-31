National Geographic Traveller (UK) reveals the world’s best new hotels in its Hotel Awards 2022
LONDON (31 August 2022) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Hotel Awards, celebrating the best new hotels across the world.
From exceptional service to cutting-edge design, the Hotel Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers, trendsetters and game-changers in the business.
Each of the 14 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 42 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 1 September.
Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “After a challenging few years, travel is finally finding its feet again — and the world’s hotel scene has never looked better. We’ve searched the globe for the very best new hotel openings, from an ancient fort restored to its former glory to an inner-city retreat glistening with glamour.”
The winners are:
Grand Redesigns (best major refurbishment)
The Langham, Boston
City Slicker (best urban hotel)
Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh
Good Egg (most sustainable hotel)
Wilderness Safaris Dumatau, Botswana
Love Shack (most romantic hotel)
The Rooster, Antiparos, Greece
Boutique Break (best boutique hotel)
Aristide Hotel, Syros, Greece
Leave the World Behind (best outdoor escape)
Explora El Chaltén, Argentina
Comeback Kid (best restoration)
Six Senses Fort Barwara, India
On the Money (best-value hotel)
The Goodtime Hotel, Miami
Design Den (best design hotel)
Hoshino Resorts Kai Poroto, Japan
Gourmet Getaway (best gourmet hotel)
Casa Di Langa, Italy
Wellness Wonder (best spa retreat)
Joali Being, Maldives
Lord of the Manor (best country house hotel)
Cashel Palace Hotel, Ireland
Snow Queen (best ski hotel)
Hotel De Len, Italy
Castaway (best desert-island escape)
Sussurro, Mozambique
National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Hotel Awards, formerly known as the Big Sleep Awards, in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 1 September 2022, priced £5.10.
To view the winners and runners-up, visit: nationalgeographic.co.uk/the-worlds-best-hotels-2022
The judging panel consisted of Julia Buckley, Lee Cobaj, Emma Gregg, Lauren Jade Hill, Francisca Kellett, James Litston, John O’Ceallaigh, Pól Ó Conghaile, Nicole Trilivas and the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team.
National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.
The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital
Notes
National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel
Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.
For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.
