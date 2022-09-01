LONDON (1 September): Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is getting hands-on with harvests this Autumn, as it celebrates some of Europe’s most beloved local crops.



The latest edition of this special-issue series takes readers on a journey across the UK, France, Italy and beyond, one crop at a time, seeking the best ways to experience the highs of harvest time — whether it’s picking olives in the Peloponnese, braiding onions in Brittany or simply sampling the best apples and pears Kent has to offer.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “In this issue, we’re celebrating the distinct joys of the harvest, and exploring its potential for travellers.



“Plan a trip around a harvest and not only will you get to taste local ingredients at their freshest, in dishes that bring out their essence, but you’ll also get a unique insight into the local cuisine and culture.



“Whether you want to sample seasonal menus, experience a feast or a festival or even get your hands dirty on a farm, we’ve picked out the crops worth getting to know — from Spanish almonds and Italian pumpkins to Greek figs and French strawberries.”



Also in this issue, we experience the distinct barbecue styles of North Carolina, USA; enjoy a family feast on a farm in the Faroe Islands; and sample the celebrated vegan cuisine of Tel Aviv, Israel. There’s all this, plus the culinary highlights of Bangkok, Grenada and Warsaw.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruct: Baklava — the story of the iconic Turkish dessert

• My Life in Food: Comedian Ed Gamble on his love of Korean food, Nando’s and his mum’s chicken noodles

• Try it Now: How West African cuisine became London’s hottest dining trend

• Five ways with: The founders of London restaurant Fallow on how to get the best out of sweetcorn

• Recipe Journal: Four summer pies from around the world

• Make Perfect: Tips for acing arancini

• The Pioneer: Kigali-based chef Dieuveil Malonga on his desire to put Africa firmly on the culinary map



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE http://magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-sep22



Fast facts

Issue 17

On sale date: 1 September 2022

Price: £4.80

