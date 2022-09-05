This programme has been successfully run at Imperial College Business School and is of pivotal importance for managers

Imperial College Business School is set to offer the next round of its Risk Management Executive Education programme from October this year, providing a vital skills development opportunity for leaders faced with running businesses in a world which has become increasingly characterised by unpredictability.



Running as part of the School’s exceptional online education portfolio, The Risk Management Virtual Programme has been expertly designed to help managers identify the potential financial, corporate, societal, and environmental risks facing their organisations and enables them to build the practical tools and frameworks to measure and overcome them.



Participants will explore recent trends of risk management within the corporate and financial sectors, build their knowledge in statistical analysis, effective stress testing, and other vital disciplines in order to build robust risk management strategies to implement within their organisations.



Delivered over the course of eight weeks, the programme will immerse participants in live interactive sessions with Imperial College Business School faculty and fellow participants representing a wide range of industries and geographies.



Learning will also be enriched through expert sessions with recognised industry leaders, and access to modern real-life case studies which assist participants in understanding how in-class theory can be turned into actual business practice.



Professor Robert Kosowski, Programme Director for the Risk Management Virtual Programme says;



“This programme has been successfully run at Imperial College Business School and is of pivotal importance for managers as it focuses on equipping corporate managers with financial foresight based on the tools learned as well as insights into how senior board-level decision making can be informed. The course optimally blends qualitative elements such as how to address collective and behavioural biases in effective risk management as well as quantitative elements such as machine learning, stress-testing and scenario analysis.”



Learning will be customisable, with sessions available on demand to accommodate participants’ professional responsibilities, direct access to teaching faculty, and sessions devoted to overcoming individual behavioural and organisational biases in order to put optimal risk management procedures into practice.



Upon completion, participants will be awarded a verified Digital Certificate by Imperial College Business School Executive Education.



To find out more about the programme; Imperial College Business School will host a free webinar for interested applicants.



During the hour long session, Professor Kosowski will set out the programme’s core content and learning objectives, as well as provide an insight into study requirements, and the potential ROI the programme can bring. As well as learning more about how the programme might future-proof their organisations, attendees will also get an opportunity to know the experts behind it’s delivery.



The webinar will be hosted on Wednesday 7th September, from 13:00 – 14:00 BST. To register, please visit the Imperial College Business School website.





