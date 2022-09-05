



LONDON (5 September 2022) — The October issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month focuses on Tokyo — from the outre trends of Harajuku and the neon maze of Shinjuku to the technology and subcultures of Akihabara and the world’s best sushi in Ginza, Japan’s capital is a megalopolis made up of distinct neighbourhoods, each with their own character.



This issue also sees the results of the annual Hotel Awards. After a challenging few years, travel’s finally finding its feet again — and the world’s hotel scene has never looked better. We’ve searched the globe for the very best new hotel openings, from an ancient fort restored to its former glory to an inner-city retreat glistening with glamour.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Belize: Discover Maya heritage, conservation triumphs and a kaleidoscopic barrier reef.

Kent: A hike from Deal to Folkestone reveals storied landscapes and arty seaside towns.

Namibia: A portrait of life in Kunene, a remote region of desert-adapted wildlife and star-studded night skies.

New York: Sampling the soul food, jazz clubs and markets of Harlem, Manhattan’s most famous Black neighbourhood.

Prague: Beyond the walls of the Old Town, the Czech capital is being reimagined by a new generation of locals.

Tenerife: Discover the wilder side of the Canary Island on its northern coast.

Trondheim: A new-found love of local produce is bringing fine cuisine to the former Viking capital.

Toronto: The Canadian city is upping its hotel game with a host of new openings and high-profile restorations.



Smart Traveller: San Francisco’s string of openings and events; Britain’s closed railways being brought back to life; where to stay in Dubrovnik; on the trail in the Dordogne; what not to miss in Loch Lomond; a guide to Kaunas; and the best kit for a city break.



Notes from an author: David George Haskell on Ecuador.

Meet the adventurer: Astronaut Tim Peake on space travel.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has suggestions for affordable safari lodges in Africa for under £100 a night; ideas for an autumn hike in the Alps; where to eat in Copenhagen; and what to do with travel vouchers issued during the pandemic. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at Diwali celebrations across the world, and Hot Topic asks whether the gridlock at Dover this summer is a sign of things to come. And finally, there’s a focus on the growing European rail network.



For a 26-page digital sample of the October 2022 issue, visit: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/oct22



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year.



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over half a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.



