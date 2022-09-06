PRESS RELEASE





Should you try bioidentical HRT?



Many private menopause clinics or specialist compounding pharmacies offer ‘bioidentical HRT’ as a safe alternative. But is this a marketing ploy, or do these tailormade plant-based HRT products really offer any benefits to the conventional HRT prescribed by your GP?



In the Summer 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Professor Nick Panay, consultant gynaecologist, gives the research-based facts about bioidentical HRT. He discusses the background to these products, including the different types, their safety and their availability in the UK.



“Bioidentical hormones are often marketed as a safe form of HRT, but the available information can be misleading,” says Norma Goldman. “It’s important to know the full facts to make an informed choice.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Other articles in the Summer 2022 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Vitamin D and the menopause, Premature ovarian insufficiency (premature menopause), and Eye health at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 23 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend a webinar, arrange one for a group of friends or to find out more information, women should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter is available via email for free. Sign up on our website, www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. Find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



For more information, call 020 8420 7245, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or write to The Menopause Exchange at PO Box 205, Bushey, Herts WD23 1ZS.



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause myths; Oestrogen and HRT; Testosterone for menopausal women; Emotional symptoms & how to handle them; Easing hot flushes and sweats without HRT; Inflammation and the menopause; Allergies and asthma.

3. Norma Goldman is the founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions and is now hosting her own webinars.

4. Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her murder-mystery debut novel, The Redeemer, is available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

