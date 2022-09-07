September 2022, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has appointed Billy Hopkins in the role of account manager for Converged Technology with an emphasis on IP Security.



Billy joins Mayflex from Hanwha Techwin Europe where he was based for the last 3 years as a National Account Manager and prior to that worked for IDIS for 5 years in both business development and technical roles.



Simon Steer, Director of Sales for Security at Mayflex commented, “We are delighted to welcome Billy to the team, he’s got great experience in the security market, and he has a strong technical background which I believe is extremely beneficial when selling IP security solutions and supporting our customers to make the right decisions.”



Simon continued “Billy will be looking after customers in London & West Home Counties, together with internal support from Katherine Evans to ensure our customers receive the very best service and support particularly around our key security brands including Avigilon, Axis, Hikvision, Milestone, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema, Wavestore and the recently launched Pelco.”



Billy commented, “I’m very much looking forward to working at Mayflex and particularly to be able to offer customers such a wide choice of brands and support services to suit their technical and budget requirements.”



Simon concluded “Billy has had a comprehensive induction to bring him up to speed on everything that is Mayflex and particularly around our security business. For anyone needing to make contact with Billy, he is available at billy.hopkins@mayflex.com or mob 07768 641926.”



For further details on the full range of security products distributed by visit the Mayflex website.