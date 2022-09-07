In some parts of the country as many as half of patients are still struggling to access a face to face appointment with a GP. To alleviate pressure on the NHS, leading health diagnostics provider Goodbody Clinic has launched a comprehensive blood testing service which enables patients to take control of their health.



Finger prick tests are available from the comfort of your own home. A testing kit is sent in the post with everything you need to collect your sample and return it to the lab. Alternatively, Goodbody Clinic has a nationwide network of pharmacies and clinics with trained phlebotomists available to administer tests which require venous blood draw.



The comprehensive range of tests includes well women and well man profiles; liver, kidney and heart checks; hormone and vitamin levels; fitness profiles; cancer DNA tests and everything in between. For some these tests are preventative, allowing individuals to monitor key wellbeing markers to provide them with reassurance. For others, diagnostic tests can help them investigate a niggling or unexplained symptom.



Tests are processed at UKAS accredited laboratories, with results sent direct to the patient. There is even the option of being referred to an online GP service to discuss any abnormal results in more detail. Alternatively, the patient can take the results back to their own GP for further assessment and treatment if required.



One of the tests available is an early detection diabetes test. With research (1) finding that people who recovered from Covid-19 within the past year are 40% more likely to receive a new diagnosis of diabetes this could result in millions of new diabetes cases worldwide. This simple test allows early diagnosis of diabetes or pre-diabetes so that the condition can be monitored properly.



According to Dr Jamie Brosch, a GP with 30 years’ experience, “Early recognition and management of diabetes can substantially reduce the risk of complications, such as eye, kidney and heart damage which can begin years before some people even find out how they have the condition”.



Father of two Sam recently had diabetes and cholesterol tests, “Since the start of the year, I had really wanted to do something about my health. I have a young family, so want to be the best Dad I can be for my kids, which means taking care of my health so that I can be there for them.



“I’ve lost over 3 stone since January 2022, but I wanted to make sure things were improving on the inside too. I have a family history of diabetes and high blood pressure, which I know is a side effect of high cholesterol levels in the blood. I was looking at booking a rapid diabetes test, but thought I might as well book a cholesterol test at the same time just to get a clearer overall picture. I was really pleased with my results, they reflected the hard work that I’ve been putting in and it’s clearly paying off. I may be becoming more physically fit, but I’m so glad I’m also becoming biologically fitter as well”.



According to MD of Goodbody Clinic, George Thomas, “With the NHS under increasing pressure, creating new pathways for health diagnostics is a positive move forward for primary care. Patients are increasingly health-aware and want to take control of managing their wellness before symptoms arise”.



Tests can be ordered on the website www.goodbodyclinic.com/bloodtesting

-ENDS-





1.https://www.thelancet.com/journals/landia/article/PIIS2213-8...



Notes to Editors



For media information, please contact Lily Pad PR: Rachel Corcoran rachel.corcoran@lilypadpr.co.uk 07791 110910