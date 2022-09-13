**NEWS RELEASE – EMBARGOED UNTIL 00:00 14 SEPTEMBER 2022**



The first-ever HomeViews Location Report analysing 28,000 verified UK Location ratings launches tomorrow, Sept 14th – a few key findings below:



• Edinburgh is the best place to live in the UK with Scotland the highest-rated region

• London was the lowest-rated UK region for Location, but with a respectable average rating of 4.33 out of 5

• London Location ratings dipped during lockdowns and recovered to pre-Covid levels, while regional locations saw a boost during lockdowns and emerged higher post-Covid

• Bromley is the highest-rated London borough, with Barking & Dagenham the lowest

• London’s new build residents give more positive Location ratings than those in other housing types



Please find preview report attached. Public link for sharing / free report downloads can be found here.



UK:

Edinburgh best place to live in the UK, London the worst

Context: Edinburgh top, Aberdeen 3rd – Scotland rated best wider region in the UK, with London worst. However, some London boroughs were highly rated, with Bromley pipping the usual favourites Kingston and Richmond to the top spot; regional ratings emerged higher post-covid, while London ratings merely recovered to pre-Covid level.



London:

Bromley pips Kingston and Richmond to Top London Borough

Context: Bromley beats usual contenders Kingston and Richmond to the top spot in London; Lowest-rated Barking & Dagenham showing signs of improvement with the capital's highest house price growth last year; Overall, London lower-rated than any of the UK's other regions.



(Report data: 28,884 verified reviews on HomeViews submitted between 2017 and May 2022)



-ENDS-



About HomeViews

HomeViews is the only independent review platform for residential developments in the UK. HomeViews allows prospective buyers and tenants to make an informed decision on where to live based on unique insights from carefully verified resident reviews.

Launched in February 2019 and with over 36,000 reviews nationwide to date, HomeViews also provides a powerful research and marketing tool for the UK’s residential property sector. HomeViews is working closely with developers, operators, housing associations and the Government to give residents a voice and raise standards across the built environment in the UK.



www.homeviews.com



Contact:

Ash Pearson

Marketing Manager|HomeViews

ash@homeviews.com