The I-Construct Roadshows are a series of 4 unique events taking place across Kent and Essex this autumn with the aim of helping the construction industry and its supply chain within Kent, Essex and East Sussex get greater access to the market, get involved with major projects and develop their business network.

The Roadshows will include speakers from Tier 1 contractors discussing the most pressing issues in the sector, representatives from major projects outlining current opportunities for businesses throughout Kent, Essex and East Sussex and public procurement experts speaking about access to public sector contracts.

In addition, I-Construct will be promoting their new supply chain collaboration platform which will help key organisations and businesses develop local and regional supply chains to support the proposed major projects happening across the area. By registering and creating a user profile, members of the platform can conveniently keep up to date with business development opportunities in one place. The platform will also be used by the sponsors of the major projects alongside developers and contractors to build relationships with local suppliers.

Anita Thornberry, Executive Director of the Haven Gateway Partnership says,

“We’re excited about the positive effect our roadshow events will have on SMEs and the supply chain in Kent, Essex and East Sussex. As well as offering an opportunity for face-to-face relationship building, we will be raising awareness of our new supply chain collaboration platform, and I would encourage any business or individual wanting to get involved in major projects in the Kent and Essex areas to attend the free events, sign up to I-Construct, and stay informed.”

The first Roadshow of the series takes place on the 21st of September in Maidstone, with subsequent events held on 28th September in Braintree, 19th October in Orsett, and 9th November in Tunbridge Wells. Interested parties can sign up for the event free of charge on I-Construct’s website: https://i-construct.org.uk/

Notes to editors: I-Construct is led by the Haven Gateway Partnership and delivered with support from project partners Braintree District Council, BRE (Building Research Establishment), Colchester Institute and Daedalus Environmental. It is part-funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), with match funding for the Innovation Hub provided by Braintree District Council.

The project is receiving up to £3,702,311 of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund. Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding

