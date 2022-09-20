TV Presenters Nadia Sawalha and Davina McCall join leading menopause and womens health experts at The Midlife Festival this October



The Midlife Festival returns on October 10th for a second year, due to popular demand, during Menopause and Breast Cancer Awareness Month



‘The Midlife Festival’ (themidlifefestival.com), is an online, FREE festival running from 10-14 October 2022 to co-incide with Menopause and Breast Cancer awareness month. It will be bringing together more than 25 well-known speakers and experts, to share their knowledge, wisdom and top tips on how women can lead a healthier, happier and more positive life through their 40s, 50s and beyond.



Last year more than 5,000 women attended the festival with 95% saying they would definitely be registering again this year and feedback included: “I can’t praise this event enough, 10 gold stars” and “it was positive and uplifting - which is not how life for women over 40 is usually portrayed”.



The Festival was created in 2021 by The Latte Lounge - an online platform for women over 40, founded in 2016 by Katie Taylor after her own debilitating perimenopausal symptoms were misdiagnosed as depression. Forced to give up her career, she set out to ensure that no other woman would suffer in the same way that she did.



Katie says:



“We’re finally seeing a seismic shift in the narrative around what it means to be a woman in your 40s, 50s and beyond.



“For too long, midlife women have been made to feel invisible in society, have suffered in silence with often debilitating symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, whilst taking on their fair share of the ‘sandwich generation’ burden - juggling caring for children and ageing parents, while also trying to manage their work and home lives too.



‘“The Midlife Festival’ is about shining a spotlight on the woman in the middle, amplifying our voices, and celebrating all the positives that this next stage in our lives has to offer.”



Confirmed speakers at the free five-day event, include:



Davina McCall - TV Broadcaster and passionate menopause campaigner



Kat Farmer - Fashion Stylist, Blogger and Author of The Sunday Times Bestseller - Get Changed



Nadia Sawalha - TV Personality, Actress and YouTuber



Ruby Hammer MBE - Global Makeup Artist, Brand Founder and Beauty Expert



Prof. Tim Spector OBE - Epidemiologist, Author of The Sunday Times Bestseller - Spoon Fed and Co-Founder of the Zoe app



Emma Bardwell - Nutritionist and Health Writer, Co-Author of The Perimenopause Solution



Lavina Mehta MBE - Personal Trainer & Wellness Coach



Dr Joanna Franks - Consultant General Surgeon specialising in breast and oncoplastic surgery



Jacynth Bassett - Award winning Founder and CEO of The Bias Cut, the first truly age-inclusive online style boutique and the movement 'Ageism Is Never In Style®



Dani Binnington - Wellbeing Expert, Yoga Teacher, Podcaster and Founder of the ‘Superfood Supperclub’



Prof. Nick Panay - Consultant Gynaecologist with a special interest in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Menopause and Menstrual Disorders



Petra Coveney - Yoga Teacher & Trainer, Founder of Menopause Yoga™ and Author of ‘Menopause Yoga – a holistic guide to supporting women on their menopause journey,’



Dr Shahzadi Harper - GP, Founder of The Harper Clinic and Co Author of The Perimenopause Solution



Alison Jensen-Goodall - Clarins Virtual Boutique Beauty Coach Specialist



Dr Shirin Lakhani - GP, Award-Winning Aesthetic Dr & Women's Health Advocate Embarrassing Bodies 2022



Dr Haitham Hamoda - Consultant Gynaecologist and Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine and Surgery



Dr Hélène Menagé - Consultant Dermatologist



Prof. Philip Sarrel - Emeritus Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Psychiatry at Yale University School of Medicine



Kate Moryoussef - Womens ADHD Lifestyle Coach, EFT Practitioner and Podcaster



Ani Naqvi - Holistic Transformational Coach, Survivor of the Asian Tsunami and Founder of The Ultimate Results Group



Dr Aziza Sesay - GP Educator, Mentor and a health prevention and education advocate. ‘Talks with Dr Sesay’



Dr Hannah Short - GP, Accredited Specialist in Menopause & Premenstrual Disorders & Author of The Complete Guide to POI and Early Menopause



Jane Simpson - Continence Nurse Specialist at The London Clinic and author of The Pelvic Floor Bible



Dr Aimee Vyas - Aesthetic Doctor and Educator, Cosmetic Skin Specialist & Co-Founder of the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board



Adele Johnston - Nutritionist and Positive Psychology Coach



Rosie Wilby - Award-winning Comedian, Podcaster and Author of The Breakup Monologues



Dr Tonye Wokoma - Consultant in Sexual and Reproductive Health and Community Gynaecology







The Festival is proudly supported by Clarins, Holland & Barrett and Sylk Natural.



The Latte Lounge provides community support, information and signposting on women’s health and wellbeing, backed by a team of medical experts. It also provides workplace menopause consultancy.

Katie is a proud supporter of the #MakeMenopauseMatter campaign which advocates for increased support for menopause in education, healthcare and in the workplace.

She was invited to give evidence to the Menopause APPG inquiry to support the Menopause Support and Services Bill which will exempt HRT from NHS prescription charges in England and will also take in broader issues around menopause rights, entitlements and education.



