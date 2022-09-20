For Immediate Release



A diverse community-based event dedicated to DJ life and subcultures, education, production,

performance, Scratch battles, talks alongside a leading music technology brand trade show.



BEATGEEK WEEKENDER #beatgeek2022 launches this week with a series of targeted weekday

workshops and on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th September a FREE public event open to all.

Tickets to be pre-registered via www.beatgeek.uk.





Venue: 26 Leake Street - 2 mins from Waterloo station, enter through Leake Street Graffiti tunnel.





• Technics 50th Anniversary showcase



• 5th year anniversary of BEATGEEK



• Weekday turntablism workshops for SEND, LGBTQ+, Woman Only and other



• Launch Party: UK & Ireland International DJ Association (IDA) Championships



• Weekend Day One Saturday, 24th September – Trade Show, Beat Brunch Beat Battle, Seminar and

Portablist Lounge qualifiers outside



• BEATGEEK Saturday social evening: Featuring DJ Hype, Spinscott, The Beatbox Collective and DJ

Spoony plus friends



• BEATGEEK Day Two Sunday 25th September – Trade Show, London Something by DJ Ron, Seminar

and Portablist Lounge finals



• £16k worth of prizes for registered competitors including free give aways to all



• World’s youngest competitive Scratch DJ, Bigger T from the UK, is competing at this year’s

Portablist Lounge



It’s no secret that the UK has some of the most influential DJs, Producers, and Scratch pioneers in the world.



BEATGEEK was formed in 2018 and was originally a one-day event to bring together the community of

turntablists, scratchers and beat makers.



The free ticketed weekender takes place on 24th – 25th September, appealing to both

the Beat Geek professionals right through to the young grassroot enthusiasts looking to break into the professional world of music producing and DJing, whilst keeping the integrity of the culture, lifestyle, and art.



In 2022 this FREE event has now grown encompassing a full week of programmed workshops

focussing on the #scratchinschool programme delivery that is currently widespread across the midlands.



Pioneered by Leicestershire Music and Turntable Training Wax, this Scheme of Works is now graded up to GCSE level in Music, with the ‘turntablism’ artform of scratching.



The UK & Ireland IDA Championship’s will showcase the 3 Categories of operations at the World Finals

later this year. The Technical, Show and Scratch Category. There will also be performances by The

Beatbox Collective, DJ Rasp and a debut EP launch by Zuckell & MC Roughneck Jihad.



Saturday features the most prestigious portable turntable battle in the World – Portablist Lounge.

Competitors from around the world get together under the Leake Street Arches and battle it out in the qualifying rounds during the day. Preliminary worldwide online qualifiers have provided travel from all corners of the globe to represent. From DJ Prolifix (Beat Junkies Institute LA), DJ Marvel (Greece) and DJ Kaito (Japan)



The Beat Brunch Beat battle will host tutorial workshops, networking, and impromptu battles for competitors. Hosted by the beat making and finger drumming legends Spinscott (US), Beat Matazz (France) and Ball-Zee (The Beatbox Collective).



As the first weekend show day comes to close on the 24th September, the evening event in the main tunnel fires up, activating a performance based night featuring DJ Hype, Spinscott, The Beatbox Collective with DJ Spoony and friends.



Free ticketed event available to all above 21yrs+

Sunday’s Portablist Lounge returns for the infamous finals. DJs battle it out under Leake Street Arches for portablism world supremacy. Both days hosted by World Champions Ritchie Ruftone (UK), vaZee (Poland) and Tigerstyle (UK).



On Sunday afternoon, DJ Ron from London Something will live stream his podcast entitled ‘Dubplate

Culture in The Digital Age’. A discussion on the effect of dubplates in the earliest days of Jungle.



Guest speakers include Chris Music House, DJ Brockie, Micky Finn, Jumpin Jack Frost, DJ Rap and

Geeneus, to name a few…



During Saturday and Sunday, the Seminar Zone will have representation from Leicestershire Music, Phase, SAE Institute, Key Production and Audio Animals. This immersive experience requires visitors to sign up prior to the day, if they are interested in industry discussions and debates, set in a Q&A format.



Throughout the weekend, Westend DJ (London) will host the middle tunnel, showcasing some of the latest music tech, talent, and brands.

At the Beat Geek weekender visitors will witness DJ battles, test out the latest equipment, learn new tips, watch leading professionals and network with like-minded people in the forefront of the industry.



FOR FREE TICKETS AND INFO: https://www.beatgeek.uk



Workshops and daytime are suitable for all levels and ages

Evening weekend events 21yrs+





Enquires contact:



Sarah@wrbstudios.com

+44 (0)7713097892



Editors Notes:



Beatgeek is run by Zendell t/a Turntable Training Wax. UK based global distributor of Scratch DJ

related products. The One Stop Scratch Shop.

Supported by Arts Council England.

Partners:



Westend DJ - London's DJ Store, with branches in central London (just off of Tottenham Court Road)

and Brent Cross. We're celebrating 21 years of trade, supplying DJs and music producers of all

abilities with the latest technology from the leading brands. Visit our stand for giveaways and

exclusive deals!



Technics – Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the SL1200 series of turntables with a showcase of the

current MK7 and M7L limited edition turntables, with very special guest DJs throughout the

weekend.



Pioneer DJ – Check out the latest kit and get hands on with the DJM-S5, DJM-S7, DJM-S11 battle

mixers as well as the new DDJ-REV7 and Rev1 battle controllers. DMC World Champion DJ Switch

will be present on the stand throughout the weekend.



Reloop – Sponsor of the Portablist Lounge and creators of the Spin portable turntable. Visit the

stand to get hands on with the RP8000MK2 turntable and Elite mixer combination. There’s also a

chance to check out the new Mixon-8 Pro for the first time.



Bose Professional – Portable PA solutions for DJs on the move. The S1 Pro is without doubt one of

the most capable battery powered PA speakers available. Check out the all new L1 Pro range live at the stand.



Phase – The revolutionary wireless DVS solution. Forget timecode vinyl and jumpy needles – Phase

solves some of the biggest issues facing DVS DJs in the booth. There will be multiple demo stations

for you to try out the Phase system live.



Focusrite PLC – Check out the latest interfaces from Focusrite, Novation’s latest portable beat

creation tools and the new A-Series of studio monitors from Adam Audio on this stand. Focusrite

are hosting the Saturday Beat Battle and offering up an incredible prize worth £3K.



Jesse Dean Designs – Nobody builds turntable mods like Jesse. Grab the latest gear to enhance your

portable turntable and conquer all in battle!

Turntable Training Wax – No turntablist can battle without breaks and scratch samples. Load up

with the best quality scratch vinyl around from the guys at TTW, the one top scratch shop!



Ecler – BeatGeek offers DJs the first chance to get hands on with the all new WARM2

(Warehouse Analogue Rotary Mixer). This is the first DJ product from Ecler in over 10 years and has excited those lucky enough to try it so far with its incredible sound quality.



Ortofon – Sponsor of the Portablist Lounge battle. New for ’22 – check out the Ortofon Concorde

Elite premium cartridge. Designed to complement the new SL-1200M7L range – these high

performance carts deliver pristine audio and look incredible.



Scratch Pro Audio – The latest scratch products from InnoFader, Raiden and Stokyo will be available from the stand along with a selection of vinyl and more.



Magma – Grab the latest bags and cases from Magma, with record bags, DJ trolleys and backpacks

available for almost every item of DJ equipment on the planet!



AIAIAI – Experience the latest in wireless headphone technology with the near zero latency TMA2



Studio Wireless+ headphones. Developed with Richie Hawtin, break free from the cable and move

freely around your studio!



Shure – Get your voice heard with Shure. Stop by the stand to check out the latest wireless systems

and the all new MV7 podcasting microphones.



Supported by

@acegrams

Arts Council England

@artscouncilengland

#culturematters

26 Leake Street

@26LeakeStreet

#beatgeek22