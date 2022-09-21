The winners of the 2022 APSCo UK Awards for Excellence - sponsored by NatWest, 6CATS International and Access Group - were announced yesterday (20th September) during an invitation only lunch at the NatWest Conference Centre in London. The event also saw the winners of the APSCo OutSource Awards for Excellence – sponsored by NatWest and WorkLLama – announced.







During the afternoon, guest speaker, Jérôme Rieux, CEO of France-based Groupe Adéquat shared his insight into not only becoming a recruitment leader, but also building a fast-growth staffing firm during difficult times. Under his leadership, Groupe Adéquat has grown to become one of the world’s top 50 companies in staffing, with seven brands, over 1,500 employees and 300 offices. He credits much of this success to creating a culture of commitment to employees, candidates and clients, evidenced by respect, professionalism and genuine care for others.







The winners of the APSCo awards were:



Recruitment Company of the Year Under £2m 2022

- Rutherford Briant Recruitment



Recruitment Company of the Year £2-5m 2022

- Joshua Robert Recruitment



Recruitment Company of the Year £5-10m 2022

- Smile Education



Recruitment Company of the Year £10-50m

- Futureheads Recruitment



Recruitment Company of the Year £50-250m 2022

- Investigo



Recruitment Company of the Year over £250m 2022

- NES Fircroft



Support Service Team of the Year 2022

- Eames Group



APSCo UK Trusted Partner of the Year 2022

- 6CATS International



APSCo UK Award for Innovation 2022

- inBeta



APSCo UK Embrace Award 2022

- Gleeson Recruitment Group



International Recruitment Company of the Year 2022

- Phaidon International



APSCo UK Advisor of the Year 2022

- Sid Barnes



APSCo UK Business Leader of Year 2022

- Che Hookings



APSCo UK Award for Individual Contribution 2022

Alison Treliving, Squire Patton Boggs



The winners of the APSCo OutSource awards were:



OutSource Leader of the Year 2022

- David Lynchehaun



RPO of the Year 2022

- RPOne by Morson Group



MSP of the Year 2022

- Guidant Global



Impact Award 2022

- eTeam



Talent Service Partner of the Year 2022

- eTeam

Commenting on the event, Ann Swain, Global CEO of APSCo, said:







“The quality of entries we received this year was exceptional. I believe that professionalism in recruitment is becoming the norm, but excellence is optional. Everyone who entered the awards showed their commitment to excellence in everything they do. Congratulations to those winners and thank you to everyone involved in the awards, including our wonderful sponsors.”







Melanie Forbes, Managing Director of APSCo OutSource, added:







"I'd like to offer a huge congratulations not only to the winners, but also those shortlisted for the 2022 awards. The quality of entries we had this year was exceptional and truly highlights the level of excellence that our members and Trusted Partners are committed to. Over the last year, the APSCo OutSource community has continued to grow and we've had some exciting new partnerships. I'm looking forward to continue working with them all to drive best practice standards across the world of outsourcing."







Press contact







Vickie Collinge







vickie@bluesky-pr.com







01582 790705