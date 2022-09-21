Media Contact - carolyn pressdesk@naturesdream.co.uk



Your skin microbiome is an ecosystem of bacteria on the skin's surface. It works to guard you against aggressors that could affect your skin’s healthiness.

Lab by NS Biome line is based exclusively on the unique postbiotic active and fermented extracts of northern cloudberry and wild raspberry to help support your skin’s microbiome. They increase your skin's resistance to the effects of external aggravators such as pollution and UV, enhance skin's radiance and regeneration, whilst maintaining healthy skin and helping to keep a naturally glowing complexion. When your microbiome is balanced, your skin looks and feels healthy.



Earlier this year, the brand launched seven hydrogel eye patches using these postbiotic extracts together with hero ingredients including hyaluronic acid, provitamin B5 and 24k gold.



And now it has added THREE face creams to the range.



Natura Siberica Lab by NS Biome Protection & Moisturising Face Screen with SPF50

£9.99

This weightless sunscreen moisturising cream leaves your face feeling perfectly hydrated and provides high performance protection from UV rays. Your face will feel hydrated all day long with a natural, healthy glow. UVA and UVB filters provide your skin with 'secure shield', reflecting the sun's rays and blocking its damaging effects. Low and high weight hyaluronic acid helps prevent the appearance of fine lines and leaves skin feeling perfectly hydrated and helps to prevent the appearance of fine lines.

Warm a small amount in your hands, spread it over your face and neck. Apply your make-up as normal.



Natura Siberica Lab by NS Biome Hydration Face Cream with SPF30

£9.99

Face cream with SPF30 formulated to deeply hydrate your skin and encourage natural renewal and repair, whilst protecting your skin against the sun's harmful rays. Contains low and high weight hyaluronic acid, a powerful moisturiser to help prevent the appearance of fine lines and Panthenol Provitamin B5 to support skin repair.

Apply a small amount to clean, dry skin in the morning.



Natura Siberica Lab by NS Biome Peptides Face Cream

£9.99

Face cream with Peptide Syn-Coll, which helps to stimulate natural collagen synthesis in skin cells, helping to smooth wrinkles and return your natural radiance. Low and high weight hyaluronic acid helps prevent the appearance of fine lines and leaves skin feeling perfectly hydrated and helps to prevent the appearance of fine lines.

Apply a small amount to clean, dry skin in the morning and evening.



Available online at www.naturasiberica.co.uk, Holland and Barrett, Amazon and other High St retailers.



