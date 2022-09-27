This route to market will enable hospitals to progress more efficiently with their patient safety aspirations; medical device improvement initiatives"

Prospitalia h-trak is delighted that its h-trak point of care data capture solution has been awarded onto the Crown Commercial Services’ G-Cloud 13 Framework, Lot 2: Cloud software ( reference RM1557.13)



In use by leading NHS hospital Trusts to enhance patient safety, the h-trak solution captures GS1 barcodes to accurately identify products and medical devices used in surgical and interventional procedures. With its 'track and trace' functionality, h-trak ensures the right device is used in the right patient, so any concerns over wrongly placed devices are eliminated and any product recalls, if necessary, are handled quickly.



When combined with other data captured in the system such as timing points, staff attendance and procedure types, h-trak also provides a rich source of procedure information, including procedure costs – and can integrate with local procurement and patient level costing systems. From a clinical perspective, accurate implant data can be transferred to the patient’s electronic record.



As well as the obvious patient safety benefits, Finance, Clinical and Procurement managers in hospitals use the data to achieve considerable cost efficiencies in reducing levels of inventory; automate time consuming manual tasks; release time for greater patient care and instigate clinical process improvements.



When asked about the benefits of the successful G Cloud 13 award submission, Toni Mateus da Silva, UK General Manager, Prospitalia h-trak stated ‘Clinical Directors, Patient Safety Champions, Heads of Procurement and Directors of Finance in hospitals can use the framework call-off agreement for setting up their contracts with us, rather than undertaking an often lengthy and costly tender process. "This route to market will enable hospitals to progress more efficiently with their patient safety aspirations; medical device improvement initiatives" and GS1 transformations as well their cost efficiency plans.’



To date, h-trak is in use in more than 900 theatres and procedure rooms in 80 hospitals across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Germany, and has enabled over 3 million procedures to be fully costed.



