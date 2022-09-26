In recognition of National Inclusion week AMS, (formerly Alexander Mann Solutions) has highlighted the importance of having a clear focus when implementing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) strategies and driving change.



Now in its 10th year, National Inclusion Week (NIW) is dedicated to celebrating inclusion and taking action to create inclusive workplaces. With many firms already prioritising DEI initiatives but failing to move the dial, AMS has advised businesses to recognise areas that require immediate improvement, establish a clear topic of focus and utilise the benefits of tech, ultimately tailoring their DEI initiatives and achieving the cultural change that they need.



Paul Modley, Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at AMS comments:



“A company cannot simply have the diversity and equity measures in place, without first establishing a clear focus as well as researching how the proper use of technology can really benefit DEI, supercharging its presence and fast-tracking the process. Cultural change takes time and many firms have a long way to go, so it’s important to be strategic with your DEI implementation rather than trying to change everything all at once. It’s a good idea to begin the process by conducting internal surveys and learning from the results to understand how everyone at your organisation views your culture. This will be fundamental in establishing your focus, deciding which tech will help your business and ensuring everyone is respected and treated equally.



“It’s important to keep in mind that DEI is not only something that should be promoted today but should also be maintained, updated and managed throughout the future. Your business needs will inevitably change as will your employee’s needs, so taking a focused approach will prove to be much more effective than trying to solve all DEI issues at once.



“As you may already know, there is great value in building a diverse workforce and creating cultures that value diversity and inclusion. However, it also helps to keep the company relevant and attractive for top-level employees that are not just looking for a job, but rather seeking a career with a long-term employer. Those who create and implement strategic DEI initiatives now will certainly be the ones who succeed in attracting top talent from all backgrounds, creating a culture that grows and retains employees during unpredictable times.”



