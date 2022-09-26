New data reveals that there were 40% more marketing vacancies in the first half of 2022 as opposed to H1 2021 with volumes for the second half of the year forecast to increase by 26.1% if current levels are maintained. That’s according to recent research from the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).



The data, provided by business intelligence specialist, Vacancysoft, also shows that, in terms of skills in demand among marketers, business development, client relationship management and events are currently highly sought after, with a 54% uplift in demand for these skills, when compared to last year. This has led to digital expertise dropping to the second largest segment, however, this change could be driven by the increase in expectations for general marketers to have some form of digital abilities. In contrast, the areas that have had the smallest uplift year on year are management and design, up 16% and 12% respectively.



By region, London remains dominant, accounting for 59% of the vacancies nationwide, with the South East the second largest region, constituting 9.54%. Most interestingly though, 6.1% of vacancies are now location neutral, with people no longer required to be based from the office full-time. This represents a six-fold increase on pre-pandemic figures when around one in 100 jobs would be location neutral. Media continues to be the key area for marketing recruitment, with 25% of all vacancies being found within this industry segment followed by retail, which makes up 18% of all vacancies. Technology companies are the third largest sector grouping, responsible for 17% of all marketing jobs.



Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo comments:



“As the UK continues to battle with economic pressures, it’s highly encouraging to see steady growth predicted for marketing vacancies. Nevertheless, the UK remains in the grips of a skills shortage, so filling these vacancies will call for the expertise of hiring teams and recruitment professionals alike. With a potential recession on the cards while talent pools are quickly drying up, we will also need to call on the country’s policymakers to implement an internationally viable approach to boosting the UK’s access to skills, alongside building a more attractive entry route into the country for highly skilled self-employed professionals.”



