The reversal of the National Insurance (NI) increase and range of tax changes announced in today’s Mini Budget will put further pressure on already over stretched payroll teams and highlights the need for more flexible payroll processes. That’s according to expert in global pay solutions, CloudPay.



John Pearce, SVP Payroll Operations at CloudPay explained:



“Payroll teams have already spent months preparing for the planned increase in NI – work that will now have been wasted. And with planned changes to basic Income Tax amongst a range of other tax reviews, additional workload is being put on payroll professionals, who are already over-burdened and often under-resourced.



“What this latest announcement does highlight is that the payroll world needs to be able to flex and adapt quickly as global legislation continues to evolve at a rapid pace. This won’t be the last time we see amendments to tax and NI payments and payroll teams need to be equipped to adapt as and when changes are implemented without excessive increases in workload. Perhaps more importantly, though, systems now need to be able to adapt swiftly with increasing payroll and data input issues. We know that increased supplemental runs and changes to payslips can lead to more mistakes, but if we’re to be able to meet the demands of more modern workforces, adaptability needs to come hand-in-hand with compliance and accuracy.



“This is arguably where technology and digital innovation will really come into play for payroll teams. The right tech can be an enabler of flexible payroll requirements on a global scale. But it will take a change in mindset to encourage a move across the payroll world to more modern ways of working – a change that is clearly necessary in light of the Mini Budget announcement.”



Ends



Press contact

Vickie Collinge

Vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705