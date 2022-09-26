DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE CROWNED THE UK’S BEST TOMATO COOK?

---

ENTRIES ARE NOW OPEN FOR MUTTI’S EXCITING GOLDEN TOMATO COOK COMPETITION WHICH IS BACK FOR ITS SECOND YEAR



The Italian’s favourite tomato brand Mutti is once again searching for the UK’s best tomato cook with the return of its Golden Tomato Cook competition. The winner will not only pick up this prestigious culinary award, but they will also receive an incredible prize of a trip to Parma, Italy*, the home of Mutti.



The Golden Tomato Cook competition launched in 2021 in reverence to Mutti’s Pomodorino d’oro (Golden Tomato) award which, for over 20 years, has been presented each year to the farmer who supplies the best quality produce whilst using sustainable practices, and the cooking competition is back again to recognise and reward the home cook who creates the best three course menu using Mutti tomatoes.



Anyone who loves to cook at home and has a passion for creating exciting dishes is invited to enter. Mutti is challenging home cooks to discover and experiment with the Mutti Essentials range - Polpa Finely Chopped Tomatoes, Peeled Tomatoes, Passata and Double Concentrated Tomato Puree. Each of these Mutti products have unique characteristics and so are best suited to different styles of recipes and Mutti wants to see contestants letting their imaginations run wild and deciding which Mutti product they will make the star of their show. To enter, you need to create and submit a delicious starter, main and dessert with each dish using a different and perfectly matched Mutti tomato product.



This year’s judging panel includes Head judge and Head Chef at Mutti, Italy, Carlo Casoni, food broadcaster and journalist Nigel Barden, Chef and author Ben Tish, and Chef and influencer Gabriella Margiotta. They will be looking for the best menus based on key criteria including originality, taste, presentation, overall appeal and of course making the tomato the hero of the dish. Five shortlisted menus will be put to the public vote before the three selected finalists are invited to cook in front of the judges during a live final at Sauce, by The Langham in London on 27th October 2022.



Carlo Casoni says: “Chefs around the world tell us that Mutti is the gold standard when it comes to tomato products. At Mutti we passionately believe that every great recipe deserves a great tomato, and that there’s a best fitting tomato product for every dish. Last year’s competition was an enormous success, with a high number of extremely accomplished menus which really did make the tomato the hero of the dishes. We cannot wait to see and try the menus that people produce this year, and just like our 2021 winner, Hannah Such from Kilburn London, you too could be crowned our champion and win a trip to our home in Parma, Italy, including a private cooking lesson with me. Good luck to everyone.”



Fantastic prizes to be won. 1st prize is a trip to Parma, Italy for 2 people for 5 nights including accommodation, return economy flights, car hire and a cooking lesson with Carlo head chef, Mutti Italy. 2nd prize is a private virtual cooking class with Gabriella Margiotta, head chef at Cucina di Vincenzo. 3rd prize is a 3-course meal for 2 at one of the Eataly restaurants. 4th and 5th place will receive a product hamper from Mutti*.



You have until 23:59 on 16th October 2022 to create and submit your menus online so, there’s no time to lose, get creating and get those entries in. To enter, visit here where you can also discover recipe inspiration and tips too. Full terms and conditions apply.



Mutti products are available now at leading supermarkets including Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Booths, and Tesco.



END



*For full details of prizes and competition terms and conditions please visit competition website



