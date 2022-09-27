Faced with a world in constant evolution, ESCP Business School continues to reflect on emerging professions and on the best way to prepare students for tomorrow's challenges and opportunities, particularly in terms of technology.



Today, ESCP is going one step further and launching an online training course, Metaverse for Business, which is designed for all those who wish to better understand the key concepts and issues in order to seize the opportunities.



The Metaverse continues to be an elusive space, but one that appears to be of increasingly paramount importance to businesses around the world. According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, the Metaverse is expected to generate between $4,000 billion and $5,000 billion by 2030, equivalent to the GDP of Japan.



To enable everyone to grasp the main dimensions of this virtual, stylised and "gamified" universe, ESCP is offering an innovative, short, online programme in partnership with NETEXPLO. It will allow participants to acquire the skills and tools necessary to become actors of the digital transformation within their companies.



For Flore Segalen, Chief Operating Officer at Netexplo, and Margot Drancourt - de Lasteyrie, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at ESCP Executive Education, "beyond the media buzz today, no one really knows what the Metaverse is, though it is well under construction. Every manager, especially those working in the innovation, digital, marketing and HR departments, must have an informed opinion on the subject in order to seize the opportunities”.



The course will be delivered by leading academics, Andreas Kaplan (marketing), Cécile Dejoux (HR), Howard Zhong (operations) and experts from industries particularly impacted by the Metaverse. Participants will receive seven hours of online training, in French or English, on major topics such as immersive computing, monetisation strategies in the Metaverse, working in this new era and finally, the question of daily use, evoking different sectors of activity.



Professor Simon Mercado, Executive Vice President for Business & External Relations, said: "We are very pleased to develop this course with Netexplo, with whom we are strengthening our partnership. This short course aims to become an international reference. It combines an innovative approach and pedagogy to better understand and decipher this universe. By exchanging with experts who share their strategies and initiatives regarding the Metaverse and by conducting an ideation workshop on the possibilities offered by this space, we will provide the keys to thinking and doing things differently for the world of tomorrow.”



ESCP's new course will start in October of this year. For more information on the programme, please visit: Online training - Micro certificate METAVERSE FOR BUSINESS|ESCP



