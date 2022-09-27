27 September 2022, London: The winners of the 2022 Travel Media Awards were announced at The Dorchester last night at a ceremony attended by the UK’s top travel media, travel industry operators and suppliers. The packed event saw 22 publications, broadcasters, journalists, and photographers each honoured with a prestigious award.



Among the winners were The Sunday Times for National Broadsheet Newsprint Section of the Year, while Metro picked up the National Tabloid Award for Best Travel Section. Siân Lewis’s breathtaking piece, ‘Taking the plunge: Ice swimming and sauna rituals in Finland’, published in The Independent, was named National Consumer Feature of the Year, while Simon Calder, who also writes for The Independent, was recognised with the award for Breaking Travel News in the broadsheet, together with Broadcast Programme of the Year for his podcast, 'From alligators to astronauts: go one step beyond Orlando'. The highly coveted Young Writer of the Year award went to freelance writer Jessica Vincent.



With the judging panel finding it impossible to choose between them, The Business Travel Magazine and TTG were named joint winners of Trade Publication of the Year – Print. TTG was recognised again in the Trade Publication of the Year – Online award, together with its very own James Chapple named Trade Writer of the Year.



The 2022 Special Contribution Award went to entrepreneur, travel and co-founder of Lonely Planet, Tony Wheeler. With more than 100 million Lonely Planet guidebooks published in English between 1972 and 2010 and more than 500 different titles, Tony has created an extraordinary legacy in travel publishing.



Anthony Leyens, co-founder of the awards and CEO of APL Media, said: “Once again, the standard and volume of entries has been incredible, making the judges’ task even more difficult. The industry is now firmly in recovery and this year’s cohort of finalists and winners have undoubtedly played a major role in getting us there.”



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “I’d like to thank all the entrants, finalists, and winners at the 2022 Travel Media Awards for their continued efforts and tenacity.



“I’d also like to thank our headline partner, the Moroccan National Tourist Office, our consumer media partner, easyJet Holidays, and our trade media partner, Babble, alongside of course all our individual category sponsors for their support, commitment and generosity, as well as our judges and advisory board for their help and dedication.”



THE WINNERS IN FULL



NATIONAL BROADSHEET NEWSPRINT SECTION



The Sunday Times



NATIONAL TABLOID NEWSPRINT SECTION



Metro



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT



Suitcase Magazine



CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE



BBC Travel



NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR



Sian Lewis, ‘Taking the plunge: ice swimming and sauna rituals in Finland’, The Independent



CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR



Breathe



TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT

The Business Travel Magazine and TTGmedia.com (joint winners)



TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE

TTGmedia.com



TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR

James Chapple, TTG Media



SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR

Mike MacEacheran, ‘Why a troll hunting tour of Denmark is the education in sustainability you never knew you needed’, The Independent



BLOGGER/VLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Sian Lewis, The Girl Outdoors



GUIDE OF THE YEAR – BOOK, ONLINE, APP

Lost Lanes Central England, Jack Thurston



BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS

Simon Calder, The Independent



BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR – TV, RADIO, ONLINE OR PODCAST

Simon Calder, 'From alligators to astronauts: go one step beyond Orlando', The Independent



REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR

Mike MacEacheran, ‘The sweetest place on Earth’, Escapism



PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD

James Rushforth



CUSTOMER CONTENT

Charitable Traveller



YOUNG WRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessica Vincent



SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR

Claire Boobbyer



CONSUMER TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR

Mark Stratton



SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Tony Wheeler



