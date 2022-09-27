WINNERS ANNOUNCED TRAVEL MEDIA AWARDS 2022 Celebrating the best of the travel media sector
27 September 2022, London: The winners of the 2022 Travel Media Awards were announced at The Dorchester last night at a ceremony attended by the UK’s top travel media, travel industry operators and suppliers. The packed event saw 22 publications, broadcasters, journalists, and photographers each honoured with a prestigious award.
Among the winners were The Sunday Times for National Broadsheet Newsprint Section of the Year, while Metro picked up the National Tabloid Award for Best Travel Section. Siân Lewis’s breathtaking piece, ‘Taking the plunge: Ice swimming and sauna rituals in Finland’, published in The Independent, was named National Consumer Feature of the Year, while Simon Calder, who also writes for The Independent, was recognised with the award for Breaking Travel News in the broadsheet, together with Broadcast Programme of the Year for his podcast, 'From alligators to astronauts: go one step beyond Orlando'. The highly coveted Young Writer of the Year award went to freelance writer Jessica Vincent.
With the judging panel finding it impossible to choose between them, The Business Travel Magazine and TTG were named joint winners of Trade Publication of the Year – Print. TTG was recognised again in the Trade Publication of the Year – Online award, together with its very own James Chapple named Trade Writer of the Year.
The 2022 Special Contribution Award went to entrepreneur, travel and co-founder of Lonely Planet, Tony Wheeler. With more than 100 million Lonely Planet guidebooks published in English between 1972 and 2010 and more than 500 different titles, Tony has created an extraordinary legacy in travel publishing.
Anthony Leyens, co-founder of the awards and CEO of APL Media, said: “Once again, the standard and volume of entries has been incredible, making the judges’ task even more difficult. The industry is now firmly in recovery and this year’s cohort of finalists and winners have undoubtedly played a major role in getting us there.”
Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “I’d like to thank all the entrants, finalists, and winners at the 2022 Travel Media Awards for their continued efforts and tenacity.
“I’d also like to thank our headline partner, the Moroccan National Tourist Office, our consumer media partner, easyJet Holidays, and our trade media partner, Babble, alongside of course all our individual category sponsors for their support, commitment and generosity, as well as our judges and advisory board for their help and dedication.”
THE WINNERS IN FULL
NATIONAL BROADSHEET NEWSPRINT SECTION
The Sunday Times
NATIONAL TABLOID NEWSPRINT SECTION
Metro
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT
Suitcase Magazine
CONSUMER PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE
BBC Travel
NATIONAL CONSUMER FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Sian Lewis, ‘Taking the plunge: ice swimming and sauna rituals in Finland’, The Independent
CONSUMER MAGAZINE SECTION OF THE YEAR
Breathe
TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – PRINT
The Business Travel Magazine and TTGmedia.com (joint winners)
TRADE PUBLICATION OF THE YEAR – ONLINE
TTGmedia.com
TRADE WRITER OF THE YEAR
James Chapple, TTG Media
SUSTAINABILITY TRAVEL FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Mike MacEacheran, ‘Why a troll hunting tour of Denmark is the education in sustainability you never knew you needed’, The Independent
BLOGGER/VLOGGER OF THE YEAR
Sian Lewis, The Girl Outdoors
GUIDE OF THE YEAR – BOOK, ONLINE, APP
Lost Lanes Central England, Jack Thurston
BREAKING TRAVEL NEWS
Simon Calder, The Independent
BROADCAST PROGRAMME OF THE YEAR – TV, RADIO, ONLINE OR PODCAST
Simon Calder, 'From alligators to astronauts: go one step beyond Orlando', The Independent
REGIONAL PUBLICATION FEATURE OF THE YEAR
Mike MacEacheran, ‘The sweetest place on Earth’, Escapism
PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD
James Rushforth
CUSTOMER CONTENT
Charitable Traveller
YOUNG WRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessica Vincent
SPECIALIST TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Claire Boobbyer
CONSUMER TRAVEL WRITER OF THE YEAR
Mark Stratton
SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD
Tony Wheeler
