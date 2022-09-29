The ultimate pet owner’s cleaning companion for floors and home furnishings



Four out of five UK pet owners feel that their pet improves their mental health , so it’s not surprising that we’re a nation of pet lovers - but we’re not always so keen on the mess they can leave behind.



Puppies that miss training mats, muddy pawprints, cat and kitten furballs and much more can be part of the charm of owning a pet, but cleaning up after our furry friends can often be an unpleasant and time consuming task.



Be ready to tackle those unexpected accidents in no time with the new VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design. This handy spot washer is our best cleaning companion which helps to ensure harmony in pet owners’ homes, effectively killing over 99% of potentially harmful bacteria and removing spills, stains and pet messes from carpets, rugs, hard floors, upholstery and car interiors with ease.



Designed to provide a deep clean in busy homes with pets, the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design gives the added reassurance of specialised tools and antimicrobial protection, so that you can remove messes with ease and create a happy and clean environment for you, your family and your pets.



Four distinct features make the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design a must have for pet owners:



• Cross contamination control – use the Extra Wide 2-in-1 Wash Tool for quick clean ups and everyday stain removal, whilst keeping the Messy Clean Up Tool separate to allow you to undo unhygienic messes left behind by your dogs, cats and other animals that come indoors such as rabbits and guinea pigs.



• Reassuringly hygienic – help create a clean environment for your pets and family by killing over 99% of bacteria2 when using the spot washer with VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution, which has been formulated specifically for optimum cleaning results. Each of the expert cleaning tools also contains an antimicrobial treatment to help protect against the growth of bacteria.



• An easier clean – there’s no need to break a sweat as the new SpinScrub Hand Tool does the hard work for you. Instead of applying traditional elbow grease, the bristles of the SpinScrub Hand Tool automatically rotate to agitate and effectively remove dirt and lift away stubborn stains from your carpet pile and upholstery.



• Odour control – our new Pet Stain & Odour Neutralising Solution breaks up tougher and smellier messes, leaving you with a fresh smelling home.



With a VAX spot washer you can easily take care of unexpected accidents before they become harder to clean up, without the need for a full-size carpet washer which may be more suited to larger areas. Being easy to store and versatile makes them a convenient and popular choice for tackling pet mess, everyday spills and stains on multiple surfaces as well as for deep cleaning of smaller spaces such as stairs, sofas and pet beds.



So whether your dog has jumped straight onto the sofa after a muddy walk, there’s a spilled drink on a rug, or your car interior is in need of a refresh, you can clean quickly and easily with the lightweight, portable convenience of the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design.



Features of the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design also include:



Advanced Home and Pet Tool Kit – multiple tools allow you to effectively remove spills and stains from different surfaces around your home. In addition to the included Messy Clean Up Tool and SpinScrub Hand Tool, you can use the Crevice Tool to make light work of cleaning awkward places, or reverse mess faster and easier with the Extra Wide 2-in-1 Wash Tool and its 75% wider cleaning path .



Compact and Easy to Store – once you’ve finished your cleaning, simply rinse away any remaining dirt or debris, dry and store. The VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design is just over 30cm tall so will fit neatly in a cupboard, ideal for homes with limited storage.



Onboard Tool Storage - be prepared for unexpected accidents and tackle mess in no time at all with the handy onboard tool storage, making the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design ready to simply grab and go.



Cleaning Convenience – floors, soft furnishings, pet beds, car seats, car boots and more; clean wherever your pets go with the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design’s long cleaning reach.



Easy to Fill and Empty – solution and water markers on the side of the tank make it easy to add the correct amount of water and solution, meaning you’re ready to tackle mess in no time.



Where to buy?

Buy the VAX SpotWash Home Pet-Design priced £179.99 including free solutions (1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution and 1 x VAX 250ml Pet Stain & Odour Remover) and free delivery when purchased direct from www.vax.co.uk.



Also available in VAX’s popular range of spot cleaners:



• VAX SpotWash, £129.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Cleaning Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Duo, £139.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Cleaning Solution)

• VAX SpotWash Home Duo, £149.99 (including 1 x 250ml VAX Spot Washer Antibacterial Solution)



Established in 1977, floorcare experts VAX provide a wide range of products to meet your home’s cleaning needs, including cordless vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, steam cleaners and cleaning solutions. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our floorcare products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



