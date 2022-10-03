ESCP Business School’s MSc in Marketing & Creativity has been ranked 4th worldwide in the QS Business Master’s Rankings 2023 in Marketing, climbing one place from the previous year. In the 2023 edition, the School performed amongst the top 3% globally from 120 programmes in 26 countries. 27,831 alumni were evaluated.



The ranking measured five key indicators: employability, thought leadership, value for money, alumni outcomes, and class and faculty diversity. In terms of employability, ESCP Business School performed amongst the top 2.5% globally, with its Class of 2021 reporting an average worldwide starting salary of €49,700. This score reaffirms the importance and relevance of marketing and creativity for the future of work. The School also received an overall score of 95.2 out of 100 for value for money, placing it amongst the top 6.7%, and scored amongst the top 5% for diversity.



The MSc in Marketing & Creativity is an innovative programme that places creativity at its core, and combines marketing knowledge with advanced management and analytical skills. During nine months of full-time courses at our London and Paris campuses, students are exposed to a variety of learning activities aimed at preparing the next generation of marketers, ready to creatively tackle strategic challenges and to take responsible, ethical decisions.



The curriculum goes beyond textbooks to incorporate consultancy projects, creative seminars with corporate partners, case studies, social impact challenges, guest speakers, and a minimum four-month professional experience (internship or direct employment). It allows participants to immediately apply what they have learnt to real-life business challenges.



The MSc in Marketing & Creativity fosters creativity and critical thinking using a systematic approach. The programme teaches how to be strategic and analytical in a data-driven world to provide innovative solutions to complex problems. The programme equally aims to develop students’ leadership skills in a diverse world.



One of the biggest challenges in the Marketing industry is to change the perception of Marketing programmes as shaping profit-generators only, and to instead showcase how students become critical participants in debates related to social and environmental impact. The MSc in Marketing & Creativity enables students to develop the right mindset and tools to lead and manage within a context of accelerated transformation and increasing social and environmental concerns.



ESCP’s innovative model of curriculum, including the Managing for Social Impact course, emphasises more purposeful collaborations with companies focused on social impact, both private and public companies, as well as non-profits. During their Paris term, the MSc in Marketing & Creativity Class of 2022 students worked on designing and marketing green transportation solutions for the city of Paris (as part of their creative seminar), as well as creating awareness campaigns on environmental and social issues.



The combination of a unique programme focus, teaching methodology and up-to-date content in marketing equips students with one of the most striking, thought-provoking and – above all – career-broadening Marketing masters currently available.



Daniela Lup, Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Human Relations and Academic Director of the programme says: “Such a thrill to see the MSc in Marketing & Creativity at ESCP Business School placed as the 4th best master in marketing in the world! This is the success of creative people with big hearts, students, faculty and staff, alumni, corporate advisors and friends of the programme. It is also a testament to the creative power of diverse voices and cross-cultural collaboration. A programme really living up to its credo to inspire and support young minds to be the change they want to see in the world.”



Professor Kamran Razmdoost, Dean of ESCP Business school London says: “This ranking once more acknowledges the strength of ESCP Business School London Campus' MSc in Marketing & Creativity, including its unique pedagogical approach, strong corporate engagement, diverse and motivated students and alumni, and progressive and dynamic design. This also shows the power of the cohesive community of our students, faculty, professional services staff, alumni and corporate partners who work together to nurture talents that will have a meaningful impact on businesses, society and planet.”



Eligibility and Career Progression Fit Quiz:



ESCP launched a four-minute eligibility and career progression quiz, which is the quickest way to find out if the MSc in Marketing & Creativity is the right match for you and your career. Take the quiz



The next edition of the MSc in Marketing & Creativity starts in January 2023. Find out more at escp.eu/mmk.



/END



Press Contacts:



Blue Sky Education

Jamie Hose

jamie@bluesky-pr.com

+44 (0)1582 790 706