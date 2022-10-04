A new partnership between CloudPay and HiBob sees two high-growth innovation leaders join forces to offer new and improved Human Capital Management (HCM), payroll and payments solutions for global businesses.



London, New York & Tel Aviv: 4 October 2022: HiBob, the company behind Bob, the HR platform transforming how organizations operate in the modern world of work, has partnered with expert in global pay solutions, CloudPay, to provide unified payroll, payments and HR solutions to organisations that need trusted experts across the world.



CloudPay’s global payroll and payments managed service connects all employee pay processes and teams across 130+ countries and 168 currencies, using its award-winning technology. They deliver compliant global payrolls, unmatched data analytics, a range of treasury services and employee pay on-demand. CloudPay processes payrolls on a single, cloud-based platform, providing full data visibility and control while reducing errors and total processing time.



Through this new partnership, CloudPay’s integration to HiBob automatically pulls employee master data for new hires and changes, payments and deductions data, and other key datasets needed for payroll processing. Companies using HiBob as their single source of truth for employee data can seamlessly pass data to the CloudPay payroll system through a simple Application Programming Interface (API).



CloudPay CEO, Paul Bartlett, said: “With the world of work evolving so fast, businesses are looking for all-encompassing, global solutions for their people processes including payroll. This partnership with HiBob enables customers to access the innovative solutions that both firms provide to meet the challenges of today’s economy. CloudPay is defining the modern pay experience as a global pay solution. Whether you’re managing employee pay in three countries or 50, you need an international pay solution that ensures compliance beyond borders, intelligent process automation and insights that move your company forward. This partnership will unlock new possibilities for fast growing, dynamic companies. We look forward to delivering this value in our partnership.”



Yoav Gur, VP Business Development at HiBob commented: “We always look to partner with innovators to create new business models that serve the way people work today. This partnership will help simplify the legal and administrative complexities for multinational companies associated with international payroll. By combining the end-to-end service of global payroll and payments, CloudPay and HiBob will continue to innovate the modern pay experience for employers and employees. We look forward to delighting customers in this way."



About Bob



HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform ‘Bob’. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.



Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers’ from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.



HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, elevate employee engagement, upskill and produce seismic cultural shifts for their dynamic, distributed workforces.



For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.



About CloudPay



CloudPay is the only provider that guides global companies with vision and care toward the comprehensive pay experience their employees deserve. CloudPay connects all employee pay processes – including payroll, payments, and on-demand pay – through a unified solution. CloudPay experts implement best practices, navigate change, optimize operations, and improve employee experiences. CloudPay is with you every step of the way because employee pay is what we do



