The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) Global has announced LinkedIn as a new Strategic Global Partner – the first of several planned international collaborations for the trade body.







As a Strategic Global Partner, LinkedIn and APSCo will share insights and expertise to deepen understanding of the recruitment and talent landscape – providing APSCo members with valuable knowledge through global webinars, events and analysis.







As part of this new collaboration, Marc Oliver Nissen, Director of LinkedIn Talent Solutions in DACH, will also be joining the APSCo Deutschland Representative Committee. This follows the announcement that LinkedIn’s Head of Search & Staffing EMEA & LATAM, Adam Hawkins, joined the Representative Committee for APSCo OutSource earlier this year. Under this remit, both Adam and Marc will work closely with other leaders from the recruitment and outsourcing community.







Ann Swain, CEO of APSCo Global, commented:







“This is a fantastic opportunity for both APSCo and LinkedIn. Not only will our members have access to a breadth of recruitment analysis and talent trends, but we will also have access to their expertise directly through their involvement in the Representative Committees. We will also be utilising data available through LinkedIn’s Economic Graph to help inform our public policy and lobbying actions, ensuring any activity is suitable for our members and fully informed by quantitative data. I’m excited to be working with LinkedIn to best support the recruitment market on a global scale.”







Adam Hawkins, Head of Search & Staffing, EMEA & LATAM, added:







“We’re delighted to become APSCo’s first Strategic Global Partner. The world of talent acquisition is evolving, and with so much uncertainty in the world – this collaboration with APSCo will allow for better idea-sharing across the recruitment sector. Recruiters will be facing a number of challenges - and opportunities - in the months and years ahead, and our aim with this initiative is to better support the industry in navigating these.”







Marc Oliver Nissen, Director of LinkedIn Talent Solutions, DACH, commented on his role with APSCo Deutschland:







“I’ve already had the pleasure of joining a number of meetings and events with APSCo Deutschland and its members, and the conversations have been invaluable. Going forward I’m working closely with the rest of the Representative Committee to ensure we are all working collaboratively to bolster the hiring market across the DACH region and beyond.”







- Ends -



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790 705







About APSCo Global



APSCo Global, is an international trade body offering global services with local delivery to the international recruitment sector through its offices in Australia, Germany, throughout South East Asia and the UK.



﻿



Through its member services, APSCo helps differentiate the professional recruitment market by raising standards and delivering expert support and market intelligence to members of APSCo around the world.







About LinkedIn







LinkedIn connects the world’s professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the way companies hire, learn, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world’s first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has over 850 million members and has offices around the globe. www.linkedin.com / mobile.linkedin.com