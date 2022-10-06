National Geographic Traveller (UK) Travel Writing Competition returns

nationalgeographic.co.uk/competitions





LONDON (6 October 2022) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winner and three runners-up of its annual Travel Writing Competition.



James Bregman wins National Geographic Traveller (UK)’s Travel Writing Competition 2021 for his entry, ‘The Blue Lagoon, French Polynesia’.



The judging editors said: “James’s entry stood out for its clear, concise sentences and effective structure. The opening quote draws the reader in and cleverly steers us into the experience, setting the scene and introducing the destination. All in all, it’s an excellent piece that impressed all the judges.”



For anyone wanting to transform their love of writing into a career and see their words published in the pages of National Geographic Traveller (UK), the magazine’s Travel Writing Competition is a foot in the door. The title aims to discover the best new writing talent in the UK and Ireland, and past winners have gone on to write for the magazine, often reporting on their winning trip and kickstarting a media career.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said, “Huge congratulations to James for his winning entry. The standard was again very high this year, and the judges had a difficult time narrowing them all down. Immersive travel writing and award-winning photography are at the core of the Traveller brand and the winner and three runners-up all reflect this ethos in spades.”



The winner



James Bregman — The Blue Lagoon, French Polynesia



The runners-up



Henry Worsley — The bridge of the world, Egypt



Finnuala Brett — Alone on a slow river, Guatemala



Elizabeth Wainwright — Going on a bear hunt, Japan



Read the full stories at https://www.nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel/2022/10/travel-w...



Entrants were asked to pen 500 words on an inspirational travel experience. The editors were on the lookout for stories that captured the essence of a destination and engaged with the ethos of National Geographic Traveller (UK): immersive travel and authentic storytelling. All four stories are published in full in the November 2022 issue, on newsstands on 6 October.



The grand prize

National Geographic Expeditions is offering the grand prize winner and a guest the opportunity to discover the spectacular east coast of Greenland on board Le Commandant Charcot, Ponant’s luxury expedition ship. The 11-day voyage through fjords, icebergs and glaciers offers the chance to spot seals, Arctic foxes and even polar bears. Travellers can also learn about the traditions of the Greenlandic Inuit, too, whose lives follow the rhythm of the changing seasons. The prize includes return flights from London to Iceland for fixed departure dates (5-15 May 2023) and is non-transferable. nationalgeographicexpeditions.co.uk



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.10, is available via subscription and on newsstands, and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel for more information.





Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital



###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



Nat Geo Media is a worldwide digital, social and print publisher, operating in over 170 countries, with several print and digital products and over 1/2 a billion followers on social media. Our mission is to inspire curious fans of all ages through bold and innovative storytelling about people, places and projects that shape our world, and enable our fans to connect, explore, engage with and care about the world.



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.







CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk