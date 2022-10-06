26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/nov22



LONDON (6 October 2022) — The November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) is out now. The cover story this month looks at Colombia, South America’s rising star, with a focus on wild river safaris in the Amazon jungle, the vibrant cities of Bogotá, Cartagena and Medellín, the innovative Indigenous communities, the stunning archipelago of the Rosario Islands and the best of the Coffee Triangle.



This issue also sees the results of the annual Travel Writing Competition. After a sifting through hundreds of impressive entries, the editors reveal the overall winner and four runners-up.



ALSO INSIDE THIS ISSUE:



Tanzania: A new conservation camp is putting little-known Ruaha National Park in the spotlight.

Greenland: Join an expedition cruise that passes rugged cliffs, polished icebergs and otherworldly glacial formations.

California: Discover San Luis Obispo County, home to dramatic landscapes and enterprising artisans.

Athens: In the Greek capital, age-old recipes are being reimagined for a new generation of diners.

Valparaíso: Once a scruffy harbour city, Chile’s second city has grown into a bastion of creativity.

Utrecht: Cycle along the Dutch city’s pretty canals and past its historical treasures.

Slovenia: The hearty flavours and sweet wine of the country’s bucolic north.

Belfast: Northern Ireland’s capital has upped its accommodation game with a host of new hotels.



Smart Traveller: How to explore New Zealand’s The Rings of Power filming locations; a host of new museums across the globe; where to stay in Sofia; a buzzy bar crawl in Lisbon; what not to miss in Lichfield; a guide to Busan, South Korea; and the best kit for coasteering.



Notes from an author: Sophie Pavelle on Dartmoor.

Meet the adventurer: Philip Henderson’s high-altitude journeys.



Travel Talk: Ask the Experts has suggestions for solo female travellers looking to spend two weeks backpacking in South America; ideas for a digital detox retreat in the UK countryside; and what documentation you need to take a dog to France. Meanwhile, the infographic takes a look at Queen Elizabeth II’s globetrotting life during her 70-year reign, and Hot Topic asks why the Benin Bronzes are being returned to Nigeria. Finally, the report looks at how the ski industry is gearing up for its first full winter season after the pandemic.



