Research conducted by an award-winning villa rental company The Thinking Traveller revealed that the Tower of London is the most Instagrammable castle in Europe. The iconic tourist attraction, which is the home to nearly 24,000 gemstones, has received an impressive 647,112 posts on Instagram.



One of the oldest fortified places in Europe, Edinburgh Castle took the second spot as the most Instagrammable European castle, generating an immense 646,244 posts.



The French icon Mont Saint-Michel in Normandy earned third place. The picturesque tiny island with a population of fewer than 30 people was captured in 596,062 posts on Instagram.



Rounding out the top five most Instagrammable castles are Prague Castle in Czechia with 594,837 posts and the famous royal residence Windsor Castle with 432,092 posts.



Below is the full list of the 15 most Instagrammed castles in Europe that should be on your radar:



1.Tower of London - London, England - Number of posts: 647,112 - Hashtag: #toweroflondon

2. Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh, Scotland - Number of posts: 646,244- Hashtag: #edinburghcastle

3. Mont Saint-Michel - Normandy, France - Number of posts: 596,062 - Hashtag: #montsaintmichel

4. Prague Castle - Prague, Czechia - Number of posts: 594,837 - Hashtag: #praguecastle

5. Windsor Castle - Windsor, England - Number of posts: 432,092 - Hashtag: #Windsorcastle

6. Castle Sant’Angelo - Rome Italy - Number of posts: 347,762 - Hashtag: #castelsantangelo

7. Neuschwanstein Castle - Hohenschwangau, Germany - Number of posts: 260,849 - Hashtag: #neuschwansteincastle

8. Buda Castle - Budapest, Hungary - Number of posts: 205,807 - Hashtag: #budacastle

9. Palace of Versailles - Versailles, France - Number of posts: 185,311 - Hashtag: #palaceofversailles

10. Castel dell’Ovo - Naples, Italy - Number of posts: 175,664 - Hashtag: #casteldellovo

11. Pena Palace - Sao Pedro de Penaferrim, Portugal - Number of posts: 145,615 - Hashtag: #penapalace

12. Castello Aragonese - Gulf of Naples, Italy - Number of posts: 126,197 - Hashtag: #castelloaragonese

13. Warwick Castle - Warwick, England - Number of posts: 123,848 - Hashtag: #warwickcastle

14. White Tower of Thessaloniki - Thessaloniki, Greece - Number of posts: 122,649 - Hashtag: #whitetower

15. Leeds Castle - Kent, England - Number of posts: 110,061 - Hashtag: #leedscastle



The study also features a list of the top 15 most Instagrammable castles in Greece, France, Italy, Spain and the UK.



Antoine Levy, Sales and Marketing Director at The Thinking Traveller, said:



‘‘ There is something hauntingly beautiful about the Mediterranean's majestic castles and fortresses. The history attached to these architectural landmarks is truly captivating, from heroic battles and ghostly legends to tragic love stories; every year thousands of people flock to explore where history meets legend. We wanted to find out which of these iconic landmarks were the most popular and create a resource that would inspire travellers to visit the most photogenic castles across Europe.’’



To come up with this list of the 15 most Instagrammable castles in Europe, The Thinking Traveller researched existing ‘best castles’ articles and recorded the number of hashtags on Instagram attributed to each castle by searching both [destination name]+castle. For castles in Spain, Greece and Italy, The Thinking Traveller translated castles into the regional spelling to get an accurate view of hashtags.



